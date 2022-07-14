Deem Wins 3 New Awards from Workplace Ratings Leader Comparably

Oakland, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced three new awards for careers and leadership from employee-review site Comparably. For a second year, Deem is being honored with Best Company Leadership and Best CEOs for Women among the top 5% of companies with fewer than 500 employees. Deem also is recognized for the first time as a Best Company for Career Growth, which is especially important to Deem as the last few years have proven challenging for the travel industry.

“The investments we make in our people and our technology are critical in ensuring we’re ready for companies traveling again,” said David Grace, president, Deem. “Our continued growth is a testament to our team and the amazing work they do. It’s an honor to lead here.”

Indeed, travel is rapidly resuming. American Airlines’ most recent earnings call reported its capacity reached 84% of 2019 levels in Q1 of 2022, and is forecasting a second quarter increase of about 92% of the second quarter of 2019. This is compared to 2019 when travel to and from the U.S. reached an all-time high of 1.1 billion among all airlines.

Deem and its corporate travel software solution, Etta have collected an impressive list of awards over the last two years. The company has previously won numerous awards from Comparably including Best Outlook, Best Company in the Bay Area, Best Perks and Benefits, and Best Company for Diversity. This Best CEO for Women award is the second such acknowledgement for Deem President David Grace.

Additional awards for Deem and Etta have come from Fast Company as a Most Innovative Company 2022 winner, 2022 American Business Awards for Best User Experience in Deem’s mobile corporate travel app as well as Achievement in Product Innovation, and multiple honors from both G2 and Muse Creative Awards for Etta Mobile, accessibility features, business travel platform, and more.

