Lead Marvels Launches New Resource Libraries for Associations in the Legal and Accounting Industries

FISHKILL, N.Y., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Marvels announced today the launch of new online resource libraries with multiple association partners, including the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) and the Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA). NAEA is Lead Marvels' 30th association partner in its ever-widening network in the tax and accounting industry while the partnership with NSBA represents the company's 18th partner in the legal industry.

"We couldn't be more excited about the traction we're getting in our core verticals," remarked Jeff Schottland, co-founder and CEO of Lead Marvels, who noted that the pace of new partnerships has accelerated over the past 12 months.

"Professional associations are turning to Lead Marvels now more than ever as the need for non-dues revenue and member engagement continues to increase. Associations are also seeking new ways to provide business development opportunities to their sponsors and advertisers. Our resource library platform can satisfy all of these needs, without the association incurring any costs or needing to invest in new technology," Schottland explained.

Associations have historically relied on live events as a major revenue source, but many have been forced to cancel or postpone their events since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to travel restrictions. While there has been an uptick in travel this year, Deloitte reports that corporate travel remains less than 50% of pre-pandemic levels and is unlikely to make a significant comeback within the next few years. Although there has been a general trend among associations to pursue new sources of revenue over the past decade, the need is particularly acute now.

"It's also gratifying to establish a footprint in new professional services industries," said Schottland, referring to the company's new partnerships with the Rhode Island Association of REALTORS® and the New Jersey Staffing Alliance (NJSA) in the staffing industry. "The growth of our networks reinforces to us that we're providing a lot of value to our association partners, which is a central part of Lead Marvels' mission. And, as each network expands, so do the business development opportunities for companies looking to align their brands with professional associations."

For more information about Lead Marvels' solutions or to request a demo, visit www.LeadMarvels.com.

About Lead Marvels: Lead Marvels partners with professional associations to build white-labeled, fully managed online resource libraries that feature curated, industry-specific thought leadership content and resources from sponsors and industry solution providers as well as from the associations themselves. Association members receive helpful and timely resources while sponsors and vendors receive qualified, intent-based leads. Our association partners will generate deeper engagement with members, actionable insights on members' informational needs, and a new source of recurring non-dues revenue.

Lead Marvels is the pioneer of LGaaS™ (Lead Generation as a Service), which allows partners to license its proprietary, tech-enabled platform to offer online resource libraries to their member and subscriber audiences.

