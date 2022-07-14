HPG, a Leader in EHR Technology Integration, Acquires HIT Consulting Services Provider HDS

SPRING HILL, Kan., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Performance Group, Inc. (HPG), which has provided industry-leading consulting expertise for EHR technology since 2002, announced today that it acquired Health Data Specialists, LLC (HDS). With expertise in Epic, Siemens and Cerner platforms, HDS has provided healthcare information technology consulting services to more than 300 hospitals and health systems – making it an excellent match for the services HPG offers.

With deep experience in Oracle Cerner and Epic systems, HPG consultants provide comprehensive strategic and support services to optimize clients’ healthcare IT, maximize EHR platform capabilities, and drive stronger performance across the enterprise. The services offered by HDS to support clients’ HIT initiatives – including project management, optimization, legacy system support, managed services and more – will be integrated into HPG’s service offerings as one company.

“We are thrilled to have HDS join the HPG family as we expand our ability to deliver results-oriented solutions for healthcare IT systems, applications and workflows,” said Andy Flynn, President & Co-CEO of HPG. “As we evolve together under the HPG name, we believe HDS clients will benefit from our extensive background and personalized strategies to maximize their EHR capabilities – driving increased efficiency, greater financial health, enhanced patient safety, and better health outcomes.”

CEO Bob Hayden, who along with partner Brent Budke founded HDS in 2003, said of the acquisition: “HDS has had a strong connection with HPG leadership for many years, and we have long respected the company’s vision and success. We’re extremely excited to join this partnership, and we know our clients and teammates who are joining HPG are in great hands.”

The HPG consulting team includes IT and informatics experts as well as nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, radiology experts, certified revenue cycle professionals, medical executives, program managers and project managers. These backgrounds – combined with an average of 22-plus years of HIT/clinical experience for each consultant – enable HPG to deliver what clients need in a trusted partner.

“This acquisition is indicative of our full investment in the growth of HPG and our response to the increased demand for consulting expertise in the fast-changing HIT industry,” Flynn said. “As we expand and strengthen our company, HPG is well positioned to provide even more comprehensive services to our customers, as well as support our associates as they pursue their professional careers.”

About HPG

For hospitals and health systems with Cerner and Epic enterprise technology, HPG offers unparalleled knowledge and expertise, connecting as partners to integrate and optimize technology across the care continuum. Collaborating with its customers, HPG delivers stronger performance, greater efficiency, improved financial health, enhanced patient safety, and better health outcomes for patients. For more information, visit hpgresources.com.

About HDS

HDS is a privately held healthcare information services company that has provided exceptional consulting services, valued specialists and trusted advisors to healthcare organizations nationwide since 2003. As we bring value and proven solutions to our clients’ information technology initiatives, we help meet their goals in a cost-effective, efficient manner. For more information, visit hds-llc.com.