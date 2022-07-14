Security Innovation Kicks-Off Unique Cyber Security Training Program in Ghana to Help Fill Global Industry Talent Gap

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Innovation, an authority in software security assessments and training, today announced the launch of the AppSec JOB Challenge, a cybersecurity training and certification program to be conducted first in Ghana. Leveraging a combination of courses, labs, and cyber range exercises, the program provides participants with job-ready skills for entry-level positions in AppSec and InfoSec.



Delivered at zero cost to the participants, the AppSec JOB Challenge program includes:

Intense 6-month training with courses, learning labs, and hands-on hacking

Live instructor-led hacking event in Accra, Ghana leveraging Security Innovation’s CMD+CTRL cyber range

Issuance of Application Security Analyst (ASA) certification



“To address the cybersecurity talent gap, one strategy is to tap into previously unharvested talent pools, particularly in under-represented demographics such as women and people of color,” said Ed Adams, CEO at Security Innovation. “That strategy simultaneously addresses the global skills shortage and helps diversify cybersecurity teams, which has good business and social value.”

The AppSec JOB Challenge program is partially named for Joshua Offe Berkoh (JOB), who contacted Security Innovation about offering the program after participating in a similar one, the Red Teaming scholarship program the company conducted with Cyversity and Google in 2021. That program provided intense cybersecurity training to 150 participants from 13 countries. Forty-five percent of the participants were women, a group that is underrepresented in the industry. Berkoh, the only participant from West Africa, approached Security Innovation because he wanted to help others as he had been helped, particularly his local community of colleagues interested in cybersecurity.

“There are no programs like this in Ghana,” said Berkoh. “I needed a partner willing to help my community of peers. Security Innovation stepped up and delivered for us.”

“These sessions helped me gain more insight about how to develop more secure Applications as well as testing for software vulnerabilities,” said Joshua Sechie-Otsabah, the Cyber Range Hacking Challenge winner. “Thanks to the whole Security Innovation team for giving Ghanaians the opportunity.”

Cybersecurity training programs such as AppSec JOB Challenge and the Cyversity Red Teaming program remove barriers to obtaining a job in cybersecurity by providing access to a network of professionals, resume writing and mock interview workshops, industry certification, and the ability to enroll in a formal mentorship program. Because many hiring organizations have dropped the requirement of a four-year degree for cybersecurity jobs, these programs provide well-rounded professional development for net-new cyber talent.

“The single pebble tossed by the Cyversity Red Teaming program has created a ripple effect that has reached more people who are keen on entering the cybersecurity industry,” said Adams. “This reinforces the effect of the ‘think globally, act locally’ mentality. I never imagined we would make such an impact when we first envisioned the scholarship program.”

