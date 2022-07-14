Nextaff's Dameon Hunt Recognized as a 2022 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextaff's Orlando Franchise Owner, Dameon Hunt, was identified by franchise research firm Franchise Business Review as being one of 2022's Franchise Rock Stars.

Hunt was selected from over 30,000 franchisees, representing more than 300 brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research.

The Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their franchise brand's leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories included: Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen", Top-Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.

"There are thousands of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of business ownership every day. Not only that, many of them exemplify a real commitment to being leaders, mentors and brand ambassadors in their communities," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "Each year it gets harder and harder to narrow down the list, but the franchisees recognized this year truly stand out as exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model. We are thrilled to recognize these individuals as Franchise Rock Stars."

In less than nine month's Hunt's Orlando location already holds the all-time Nextaff records for:

Most billing in first 12 weeks.

Most billing in first 26 weeks.

"With Dameon's current pace, I expect him to also break the all-time 52-week record within the next few months," says Cary Daniel, Nextaff Co-Founder & CEO. "He has definitely set a new bar of success for all future locations."

"There is an old proverb that states 'If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together'," said Orlando franchise owner Dameon Hunt. "Receiving the FBR Rock Star award is an amazing honor. Most importantly it is proof of how far we can grow when we plant ourselves in the right environment with the right people. I am blessed to work with the absolute best team while being supported by an amazing leadership group at Nextaff. Humbled. Honored. And Happy to Serve the Healthcare Community of Orlando!"

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2022 Franchise Rock Stars.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through a proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and information technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

Media Contacts:

Nextaff

Jen Walker

pr@nextaff.com

Franchise Business Review

Ali Forman

B2B Marketing Director

603.319.4818

aforman@franchisebusinessreview.com

