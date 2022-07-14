Navigating the Impact of External Safety Threats: Fuel50 Releases Latest Global Capability Trends Report™

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel50 , the AI Opportunity Marketplace solution that delivers internal talent mobility and workforce reskilling, today announced the availability of its latest Capability Trends Report™. The research, produced by Fuel50's team of Organizational Psychologists and HR Professionals, examines how recent world events inform the crucial employee capabilities required in the workplace. The report also identifies the 16 transformational capabilities organizations need to foster sustainable change and create safe work environments.

Regarding recent events, Fuel50 delivers a detailed breakdown of projected impacts, showcasing the wide range of effects employers must account for and how these relate to employee capabilities. For instance, in the case of Covid-19, organizations saw workforce disruption, increased interest in employee wellbeing and need for Employee Assistance Programs, adjusting to varying working practices, long absenteeism and more.

In terms of the trending capabilities associated with navigating the impact of external safety threats, Fuel50 sees the need to embed these at three levels: Individual, Leadership and Organizational. Across these levels, Fuel50 shares insight into the suggested focus areas and provides reflection questions to help employers evaluate the importance of each capability for their organization. For individuals, the identified capabilities promote awareness and understanding of the available resources, while the strategic imperatives for organizations look more at policies, procedures and plans.

"So much has happened over the last two years, from the prevailing pandemic and increased crime and corruption to regular natural disasters and the war on Ukraine, and the impact of each event directly corresponds to workplace trends," said Anne Fulton, founder and CEO of Fuel50. "In recognizing this, employers need to address the toll these experiences have taken on employees and develop new talent strategies that support their workforce's resilience, wellbeing and safety. This report explains which capabilities to focus on and why – offering employers a tremendous resource for navigating what's happened and what’s to come."

To download a complimentary copy of the full report, visit https://fuel50.co/ctrpr .

About Fuel50

Fuel50 is the game-changing AI Talent Marketplace solution that evolves an organization's workforce for the future. Fuel50 mobilizes internal talent supply, delivers fast visibility to internal opportunities, and enables workforce agility aligned with business needs. Featuring AI-driven talent and skills forecasting, Fuel50 is the future of work.