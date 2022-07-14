Omnichannel Ad Campaigns Produce Better Results than Single-Channel Executions for Local Advertisers, According to New Report from Frequence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnichannel ad campaigns can drive conversions up to three times more efficiently than individual-channel campaigns according to new data from Frequence , a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software. The data , which was collected from Frequence’s own platform over nine months ending in April of 2022, also found that the right media mix can decrease the cost of conversions by more than 50%.



“Omnichannel marketing allows advertisers of all sizes to cut through the noise and make an impact with audiences,” said Steven Han, VP of Strategy and Operations at Frequence. “Our research shows that people are measurably more likely to act on an advertising message if it conveys the credibility that comes with multiple, varied touchpoints.”

Among the key findings:

Combining media products (an omnichannel approach) leads to much higher conversion rates (in some cases up to 3x) for advertisers compared to running a single media product at a time, particularly for local ads.

The right media mix also results in cheaper conversions, in some cases reducing the cost per conversion by 50%.

There is an optimal distribution of impressions across display and video. The optimal split appears to be 70-75% display ads and 25-30% video to yield a boost in conversions by up to 25% compared to display only.

There are differences in conversion rates by industry, but all industries see a lift with an omnichannel approach to media buys.

Users that view a video impression before a display impression from a single advertiser showed an increased conversion rate of 16%.



Frequence’s study analyzed 32,000 local advertisements and 2.2 billion impressions to determine the best media combinations for advertisers that want to reach a local audience. It found that combining display and pre-roll video ads or combining pre-roll video and CTV ads can provide a dramatic improvement in the cost per conversion compared to other executions.

“Local-market advertisers have more tools and options available to them than ever before, and our entire goal as a company is to make sure that advertisers in these markets receive the absolute best value and performance available,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “Our technology is always improving, and we’re delivering results for our customers that would have been unimaginable only a few years ago.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

Media Contact:

Hugh S. Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Frequence

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com



