Covis Pharma Group Announces Executive Leadership Appointment in Canada

ZUG, Switzerland, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Pharma Group (the “Company”), a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses, today announced the appointment of Christine Poulin as Senior Vice President & General Manager, Canada, effective August 8, 2022. Based in Canada, Christine will join the Company’s Executive Leadership Team and report to Chief Operating Officer Michelle Lock.



“We are pleased to welcome Christine to Covis Pharma after a targeted search and are excited about the proven leadership that she will bring to her new role. With a currently marketed broad respiratory portfolio, and a new product launch soon to occur, Christine and our Canada business team are well positioned to capture sustained and meaningful growth,” said Michelle Lock, Chief Operating Officer at Covis Pharma. “I would also like to thank Jim Hall, who has played a key role to advance our Canada business over the past three years.”

As a leading pharmaceutical professional with in-depth expertise across marketing, sales, product management, stakeholder relations, and communications, Christine brings over 25 years of distinguished leadership experience and will be responsible for leading the Company’s Canadian operations.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Covis Pharma and continue building on the organization’s success in bringing needed solutions to patients with serious medical conditions and their healthcare providers, both in Canada and around the world,” commented Christine Poulin, incoming Senior Vice President & General Manager, Canada.

Christine previously served as the Country General Manager, Canada at Teva Pharmaceuticals, where she had full P&L and leadership responsibility for a CAD $1 billion dollar business. Christine led the combined Canada based businesses of Teva Generics and Over the Counter (OTC) products as well as the Teva innovation products business, where she focused on launching new products, biologics and biosimilars. Prior to Teva, Christine worked for Endo Pharmaceuticals/Paladin Labs, Theratechnologies, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, and GlaxoSmithKline, in commercial roles of increasing scope and scale. Christine has a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from McGill University and an MBA degree from Hautes Études Commerciales, Université de Montréal, both located in Canada.

About Covis Pharma

Covis Pharma, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Luxembourg, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company that markets therapeutic solutions for patients with life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses. Additional information is available at www.covispharma.com .

Media Contact

press@covispharma.com