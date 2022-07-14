Extensiv Announces Fall 2022 Supply Chain Scholarship Winners

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central — delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced the winner(s) of the Fall 2022 Supply Chain Scholarship. Going on its third year, the Extensiv scholarship program supports education for undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in supply chain management, logistics, and operations management programs.

"With the ongoing labor shortage in logistics and transportation, there's never been more opportunity for young professionals who pursue supply chain as a career path," said Rachel Trindade, chief marketing officer at Extensiv. "From automation to blockchain and autonomous trucks, the students we see paint a vision for the future, promising to innovate the way supply chains operate. We've created this scholarship to foster creativity and innovation, while also driving more interest into a vital industry."

Since its inception in Fall 2020, Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, has given more than $11,000 to scholarship winners and finalists. Past winners have focused on topics including how 5G data transmission speeds help the application of augmented reality (AR), circular supply chains, and robotics.

Scholarship Winner

This year's winner is Emma Ciccotosto, a student at Elon University. Ciccotosto's winning essay highlights the benefits of automation across the supply chain, including: "AI has the ability to achieve end-to-end documentation automation, resulting in more fluidity to the point where manufacturers might be able to optimize their supply chain operations and minimize their carbon emissions."

Because of the significant interest in the scholarship, three runner-up awards were given to Lance Hackney of University of Chicago, Maria-Emilia Sawaya of Duquesne University, and Dominique Fatal of Florida Gulf Coast University.

Applications Open on Aug. 1, 2022

On Aug. 1, 2022, Extensiv will open the scholarship application submissions again for the Spring 2022 semester scholarship, with the deadline to apply on Dec. 1, 2022. Applicants must be enrolled in a bachelor's or master's program in supply chain, logistics or operations management; MBA students who are employed in the supply chain and logistics industry may also apply.

Interested applicants should submit their name, school, major, contact information, and a 1,000-word (maximum) essay on the next big advancement in supply chain management by Dec. 1, 2022, to be considered for the $2,500 Spring Semester 2023 Extensiv Supply Chain Scholarship. Winners will be notified before Jan. 1, 2023.

To apply for the scholarship or to find more information, please visit https://www.3plcentral.com/scholarship. The winning essay, as well as other finalist essays, will be featured on the company blog.

About Extensiv

Extensiv is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), and inventory management (IMS) software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect.

Contact:

Bret Clement, Clement | Peterson for Extensiv

bret@clementpeterson.com

or

Rachel Trindade, Extensiv

rtrindade@extensiv.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment