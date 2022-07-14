True Tickets Teams With Smith Center to Deliver Secure Digital Ticketing for Hamilton

BOSTON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital ticketing service True Tickets is proud to be the official digital ticket delivery partner for HAMILTON at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas. Together with ticketing partner Tessitura, True Tickets enables venues to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted. Innovative digital ticketing technology allows event organizers to reclaim control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.



Says True Tickets CEO Matt Zarracina, “Mobile tickets add an additional layer of security against counterfeit and stolen tickets by having a dynamically changing, unique QR code that is scanned when you arrive at a show. By allowing only one scan per entry, any attempts to duplicate, alter, or sell copies of the mobile tickets will result in denied entry.”

Single tickets for HAMILTON go on sale to the public today, July 14, at 10:00am PST at TheSmithCenter.com , for the most convenient and quickest way to purchase, or alternatively by calling 702-749-2000. Tickets will be available for performances October 18 – November 6, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $159 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced by The Smith Center closer to the engagement.

Producer Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Las Vegas engagement should be made through TheSmithCenter.com.”

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit:

For a selection of hi res photos, please click HERE .

To learn more about True Tickets, visit www.true-tickets.com.

ABOUT TRUE TICKETS

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether through its IBM blockchain-enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single-channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how mobile tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.

ABOUT THE SMITH CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas’ 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. Heralded as the city’s Heart of the Arts®, The Smith Center is an architectural triumph and long-awaited cultural achievement that educates and entertains the citizens of Southern Nevada. The $470 million world-class performing arts center offers a blend of performances by resident companies, first-run touring attractions, lectures and internationally-acclaimed performers in music, theater and dance. The five-acre campus features four performance spaces including the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall, the 244-seat Myron’s AT The Smith Center, the 220-seat Troesh Studio Theater and the 1.7-acre Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park for outdoor concerts. Additionally, the campus is home to the Discovery Children’s Museum that opened in March 2013. For more information about The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, please visit www.TheSmithCenter.com. Keep up with news and events on Facebook and follow The Smith Center on Twitter at @SmithCenterLV.