Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Size is estimated to reach USD 6,617 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%, Driven by Rise in the Clinical Research Sector for Drug Development

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Size was valued at USD 4,198 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 6,617 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Lipids and polymers are regarded as fundamental excipients in the pharmaceutical sector for the manufacturing of many prescription medications. They perform a variety of roles such as solubilizers, transfection agents, stabilizers, permeation enhancers, and others. The growing usage of semi-synthetic, synthetic, natural, or totally man-made lipids and monomers in the production of various pharmaceutical formulations is expected to drive the market throughout the projected timeframe.

Lipids are vital components of living beings that are employed in a variety of industries. Lipids, together with proteins and carbohydrates, are the major components of animal and plant cells. Triglycerides and cholesterol are two of the most important lipids used in the pharmaceutical sector. Lipids are rapidly absorbed and stored by the body. They provide energy and are an essential component of cell structure. Lipids that like cortisol include fatty acids, waxes, neutral fats, and steroids. Compound lipids are lipids that have been complexed with another sort of chemical component. Examples include glycolipids, lipoproteins, and phospholipids. Furthermore, due to their higher biocompatibility and lower toxicity as compared to polymeric nanoparticles, lipid nanocarriers (LNs) are developing appeal as drug delivery techniques. Many LN delivery strategies are being investigated, including oral, topical, and parenteral administration. LNs are also being suggested for specialized uses including genetic engineering, cancer treatment, diagnostics, and medical device manufacturing. Furthermore, lipids are the most often used form of mRNA therapeutic administration. Besides that, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are an effective and safe pharmaceutical delivery technique that could be used to address COVID-19 and other conditions.

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Growth Aspects

The increased incidence of conditions such as neurological, cancer, and cardiovascular disease is anticipated to witness significant growth and represent a driving factor in the worldwide pharmaceutical lipid market throughout the forecast period. In the coming years, there will be greater demand for novel treatments that can work swiftly and also have an effective drug delivery technique. Furthermore, improved drug delivery technology through the use of pharmaceutical prescription medicines is an emerging element of the global pharmaceutical lipids market's growth. In addition, the frequency of dispersion, degree of emulsification, particle magnitude, and other design features will propel the pharmaceutical lipids market's growth. Additionally, the product is necessary for chronic conditions such as cystic fibrosis, cancer, asthma, arthritis, and diabetes, which is expected to fuel the market and exhibit considerable growth over the forecast timeframe.

In the past few years, the pharmaceutical industry has outsourced its lipid production operations to specialized service providers. Outsourcing, for example, a medical-grade lipids provider allows sponsors to take advantage of evolving technology, gain access to greater capacities, and enhance flexibility and adaptability. Lipid-based drug delivery systems, such as lipid nanoparticles or liposomes, as well as lipid excipients, are currently available from a number of third-party manufacturers and technology suppliers.

The global expansion of the innovative biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries is resulting in a rise in the number of laws that are widely utilized to control quality and performance. Regulatory authorities and organizations play a significant part in meeting a government's drug discovery process's legal standards. These regulatory agencies are in charge of assuring compliance, implementing guidelines and restrictions, and developing guidelines to control the drug development process, licensing, manufacture, marketing, registration, and labeling of pharmaceutical goods.

Market Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical lipids market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on the product, source, form, and application. Based on the product, the market is separated into triglycerides, cholesterol, phospholipids, fatty acids, sphingo lipids, and others. Based on the source, the market is divided into synthetic pharmaceutical lipids, natural pharmaceutical lipids, and semi-synthetic pharmaceutical lipids. Based on the form, the market is categorized into liquid pharmaceutical lipids, solid pharmaceutical lipids, and semi-solid pharmaceutical lipids. Based on the application, the market is categorized into conventional lipid-based drug delivery systems, nanostructured lipid carriers, solid lipid nanoparticles, self-emulsifying drug delivery systems, liposomes, self-micro emulsifying drug delivery systems, and others.

Global Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global pharmaceutical lipids market. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest expanding market throughout the forecast period. This expansion is attributed to the favorable contributions of China and India to the regional economy. The market is being driven by a growing population, business-friendly federal mandates, rapidly changing lifestyles, and substantial company investments. Due to increased demand for nutraceutical therapies and the expansion of the region's pharmaceutical industries, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow fast over the projected period. India is predicted to lead the development of the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical lipids market due to increased demand for lipids in the nutraceutical sector.

Pharmaceutical Lipids Market Players

Some of the prominent pharmaceutical lipids market companies are ABITEC Corporation, Stepan Company, Cayman Chemical Company, Nippon Oil & Fats Corporation, Croda International Plc, Nippon Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Dishman Group, Corden Pharma, BASF SE, Gattefossé, Lipoid GmbH, IOI Oleo GmbH, Merck KGaA, and Evonik Industries AG.

