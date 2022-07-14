juli Launches Advisory Board Composed of Digital Health Pioneers

BOSTON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- juli , the AI-powered digital health platform that delights and engages consumers to power their own health while offering their healthcare providers insights from sub-episodic health data, announced the formation of an advisory board packed with digital health luminaries.



Launched more than a year ago, juli helps people manage complex chronic conditions by aggregating and analyzing data from EMRs, smartphones, wearables, the environment, and patient-reported data. By applying AI to these disparate data sources, juli identifies previously unseen correlations and encourages micro-behavioral changes in users that can help alleviate conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, asthma, migraine, and chronic pain.

juli welcomes its founding advisory board members, representing the breadth of digital health expertise from renowned organizations across the U.S. Advisory board members will help the company refine its business and clinical development strategies, build strategic relationships with customers and partners, and capture new investment.

Joe Kvedar , MD - Professor at Harvard Medical School and digital health pioneer, Kvedar is also Editor in Chief of Nature’s npj Digital Medicine and just completed his term as Chair of the Board for the American Telemedicine Association.

Kristen Valdes - Founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health, the digital transformation platform, and a former UnitedHealthcare executive, Valdes has over 20 years’ experience making healthcare data more easily interoperable with less friction for health plan members and consumers, including as a board member of the CARIN Alliance.

Laurie McGraw – Board director to NASDAQ companies, venture and startup advisor, and health equity champion. McGraw recently served as SVP at the American Medical Association and was formerly President of Allscripts.

Rajiv Kumar, MD - Digital health entrepreneur, physician, and angel investor, Dr. Kumar is the former President and Chief Medical Officer of Virgin Pulse.

“We are honored to have attracted an all-star advisory board of heavy hitters in the digital health industry,” said juli CEO and Co-founder Bettina Hein, a serial entrepreneur who has built successful technology companies in Europe and the U.S. “All of our new advisors are highly accomplished luminaries in the field and are already proving invaluable as we enter the next growth phase of the company.”

“I am excited to be part of such an innovative and talented team poised to change the way healthcare is delivered,” said Dr. Kvedar.

"People with chronic conditions are desperate for a solution that will help them take control of their health and generate new insights for healing,” said Valdes. “juli is uniquely built to accomplish that goal by enabling consumers to integrate the health data we all produce every day while avoiding the limitations of point solutions that tackle each disease separately without looking at the whole patient.”

"I'm thrilled to help the juli team focus on the unmet need for people to manage their chronic conditions with dignity,” said McGraw. “They have an excellent product with robust AI that leverages the convergence of digital health tools, and they have a real opportunity to help bend the curve in healthcare."

Dr. Kumar added: "There are few truly consumer-grade digital health solutions targeting enterprises, and juli is one of them. Today's digital health apps have to compete for mindshare with TikTok, not WebMD, and juli rises to that challenge."

Since launching a year ago, juli has attracted $3.8 million in seed funding and earned recognition from global innovator networks including the MassChallenge HealthTech . Approximately 20,000 patients have used the juli app to track data for chronic, debilitating conditions and comorbidities. juli was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as one of 15 digital health startups to join the 2022 PandemicX Accelerator cohort and is one of only 10 global companies selected into SoftBank Vision Fund’s Emerge Program.

About juli

juli is an AI-driven next-gen chronic condition management platform for multi-factorial and comorbid conditions, currently covering asthma, migraine, chronic pain, depression and bipolar disorder.

Patients and care teams that use juli can track their conditions easily, understand triggers and get recommendations on how to get better or avoid the next episode.

Insurers, employers, providers and health systems can see how their population is doing and allocate resources to help the right person at the right time. This saves significant cost and empowers patients to take an active role in managing their condition.

For more information visit https://www.juli.co/ .

