Bell Lamb & Joynson Tops-Off Bicentennial With Landmark Results

LIVERPOOL, England, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Lamb & Joynson, one of the oldest solicitor firms in the North West has today announced record-breaking results as it concludes its financial year on the back of its 200th-year anniversary.

Following a surge of new cases driven by client referrals and five-star reviews, turnover at the firm is up 36% from last year's landmark 24% - reflecting a sustained period of exceptional growth.

Headcount is also up by 20% with key hires across all levels and departments providing extra capacity and expertise.

Established in 1821, Bell Lamb & Joynson has offices in Liverpool, Runcorn and Warrington offering a range of private client legal services in areas such as conveyancing, crime, family, wills, probate and personal injury.

The award-winning firm attributes its success to a focus on providing outstanding client care and a continued programme of digital transformation to improve service quality and client-centric solutions.

"We may be over 200 years old, but we've never stood still," says Mike Leeman, Managing Partner. "Whether it's buying a house or filing for divorce, our clients expect and deserve the most seamless experiences when it comes to their legal transactions, and we're constantly looking at ways we can make things easier, better and faster for them."

Bell Lamb & Joynson has made significant investments to streamline processes for staff and clients alike, including the introduction of cutting-edge platforms and practices to improve day-to-day functions. Conveyancing clients for example are able to onboard in less than 20 minutes, with property completion times way below the national averages.

As a result, the firm has experienced significant growth over the last few years culminating in its most impressive set of results yet.

"None of this would be possible without the tireless efforts of our phenomenal team - this success belongs to them entirely. We have exceptional colleagues who have been instrumental in our growth, from the partners to the administrators and of course our strategic partners," says Leeman.

Media Enquiries

Prolific PR

blj@prolificpr.com

0161 806 0220

Related Images











Image 1: Mike Leeman





Mike Leeman, Managing Partner - Bell Lamb & Joynson









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment