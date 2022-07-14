Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ supports cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

NEWTON, Mass., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers in New England are helping fight cancer this summer by contributing $1 to the Jimmy Fund through their A Chance for Kids & Families® program. When you donate $1 at participating VIOC locations from July 11th – August 15th, you’ll receive a promotion card with a guaranteed prize – everyone is a winner!



“We are excited to participate in this program once again this year,” said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. “The Jimmy Fund has long been a pillar in our community, and the work they do to support cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is remarkable.”

“The Jimmy Fund is proud to partner with VIOC for the ninth year on A Chance for Kids and Families fundraiser,” said Suzanne Fountain, Vice President, The Jimmy Fund. “Cancer affects almost everyone in one way or another, and we are honored to have Valvoline’s support in our lifesaving mission to end cancer.”

To date, Henley Enterprises, has raised more than $300,000 for this program which helps fund imperative research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Click here to find participating VIOC locations.

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee. They operate more than 230 quick-lube service centers in 9 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.

