Atotech successfully starts production and officially inaugurates the new site in Querétaro/Mexico

New site allows Atotech to significantly expand its production capacity in Mexico and the Americas



BERLIN and QUERÉTARO, Mexico, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, celebrated the inauguration of its new production site in Querétaro, Mexico. The site is located at Parque Industrial Aeropuerto (PIA) Colón and has a capacity to produce 33 tons/day. In Querétaro, Atotech produces products for general metal finishing, which are used in various industries, including automotive, construction, heavy machinery, and white goods. The company produced its first batch of chemistry at the new site in May.

Geoff Wild, CEO at Atotech, said: “I am pleased to announce the official opening of our new site in Mexico as it marks an important milestone for our company. The Querétaro site will allow Atotech to significantly expand its production capacity and sustainable growth in Mexico as well as the Americas. It also supports the expected rise in customer demand in the coming years. I’d like to thank everyone involved for their support, dedication, and teamwork to get our new site operational.”

The new facility will ensure more efficient transportation of goods and delivery due to its strategic location near the automotive and industrial clusters at the Bajío Area (Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Guanajuato).

Ramón Bertrán, Managing Director of Atotech Mexico, added: “Our new site brings many advantages. The location will enable us to accelerate the growth in Mexico as we are located in direct proximity to existing and potential customers. The new facility also includes a state-of-the-art laboratory with high-end technology, processes, and qualified personnel to run analyses to better serve our customers. Furthermore, we are very pleased that our 76 employees are enjoying working at this facility, which was completed with their safety, comfort, and well-being in mind.”

The Atotech team celebrated the opening with guests from customers and authorities in a safe manner by taking all necessary steps to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures for the event. Special guests included Mauricio Kuri, Governor of Querétaro state, and Marco Antonio Del Prete III, local secretary of industrial development from the estate government of Querétaro. Members of the Atotech management team, including Peter Frauenknecht, CFO, Gertjan van der Wal, President of the company’s GMF business, and John Kochilla, Vice President of the Americas, attended the event, introduced the new facility, and welcomed everyone at customer workshops that were offered for the occasion of the inauguration.

