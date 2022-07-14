Air Canada Honors Fareportal with Circle of Excellence Award

New York, NY, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s flag carrier and largest domestic and international airline, Air Canada, has recognized Fareportal as a Platinum Member of the Air Canada Circle of Excellence. Membership is bestowed by the airline on their top travel industry partners, in recognition of exemplary sales and service to Air Canada passengers.

“We are extremely proud of the long-term relationship we have with Air Canada on our online travel agency brands, CheapOair, OneTravel, and CheapOair.CA . These brands have always operated with customer-centricity as a core value. Air Canada supports that objective with their exemplary Customer Care Centers. We are honored by our inclusion in their Circle of Excellence as a Platinum Member,” stated Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal.

“Only the top travel agency partners can reach this status and we are proud to recognize their contributions and accomplishments to our joint success,” said Mark Mees, Director of Global Online Travel Agencies and Fulfillment Sales at Air Canada. “This is the first year that online travel agencies have been included in the Circle of Excellence program. We work with many terrific partners and are thrilled to have Fareportal among the best.”

The summer travel season is highly active this year. Travel demand for both domestic and international travel in Canada is increasing rapidly as covid-related travel restrictions are relaxed.

# # #

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next-generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 210 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and serves more than 50 million customers each year.

For additional information:

Kathi Moore, VP, Branding & Communications

Public.relations@fareportal.com

Attachment