Customers have spoken, Verizon has unmatched network quality in J.D. Power Study

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon delivers an unparalleled network experience. That's according to thousands of wireless consumers across the United States.



In the latest J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, Volume 2, released today, Verizon was the most awarded brand for Wireless Network Quality. This marks an unprecedented 29th time in a row over 19 years that Verizon has won more awards in the Study for top network quality.



Verizon was also named #1 for Network Quality across five of six regions, including: Northeast, West, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and North Central regions. Verizon achieved the best score across all study factors, with the fewest call, messaging and data problems.



“Our customers recognize the importance of consistent, reliable performance they can count on,” said Kyle Malady, EVP, Global Networks and Technology for Verizon. “The J.D Power awards are recognized as the ‘voice of the consumer’ and Verizon’s history of success signifies that savvy consumers know the unmatched performance and value Verizon provides over our competitors.”



The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 34,174 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between January and June 2022. J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

1.Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in the Northeast, West, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and North Central regions. Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 29th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2022 Volume 1 and 2 Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2022 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

