ZENDESK INVESTIGATION: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Zendesk’s Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ZEN

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors of Zendesk, Inc. (“Zendesk”) (NYSE: ZEN) breached their fiduciary duties to Zendesk’s shareholders. If you are a Zendesk shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Zendesk’s board of directors or executive officers breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty and whether Zendesk’s shareholders are receiving a fair price for their stock in connection with the proposed sale of Zendesk to a private investor group led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira.

