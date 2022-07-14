Betterview and Nearmap Join Forces to Enhance Catastrophe Response Time for Insurers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce a new partnership with leading location intelligence and aerial imagery company, Nearmap.



This partnership enables customers of Betterview’s recently released CAT Response System (CAT-RS) for Claims to rapidly assess which insured properties were impacted by catastrophic events. Nearmap ImpactResponse captures high resolution imagery shortly after severe weather events, including windstorms, hurricanes, tornados, and wildfires. Combined with Betterview’s CAT-RS, this imagery helps insurers respond proactively to customers in need and speeds recovery efforts. Insurers also benefit from seeing what has happened to properties before first notice of loss (FNOL) or a claims adjuster can physically reach the location improving operational efficiency.

“This partnership is a great example of two companies joining forces to create a powerful solution,” said David Lyman, co-founder and CEO at Betterview. “Our predictive analytics, computer vision tools, and claim verification workflow with an intuitive UI, paired with Nearmap’s market-leading imagery, will help insurers quickly respond to their insureds in times of crisis while simultaneously reducing claims expenses.”

Nearmap ImpactResponse captures details of natural disasters to provide insurers inspection-grade imagery of impacted areas. Integrating aerial imagery from Nearmap ImpactResponse into Betterview’s CAT-RS platform helps insurers quickly and accurately assess the extent of damage and decide how to allocate loss adjusters to impacted properties.

“Using our market-leading proprietary camera and processing technology, Nearmap ImpactResponse gives insurers rapid access to post-catastrophe imagery, allowing them to review claims and respond to customers in a fraction of the time it would take to assess damage in-person,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, general manager of insurance for Nearmap.

Betterview’s CAT-RS provides live predictions of real damage using fast computer vision processing to empower insurers to better manage resources and budgets, even in the face of unpredictable weather events. The Nearmap-Betterview partnership also reduces the possibility of fraudulent claims by revealing historical property conditions and accurate damage spotlights.

“This partnership builds on our longstanding relationship with Nearmap, empowering companies to protect their policyholders quickly and efficiently when they are most vulnerable,” said Dave Tobias, co-founder and COO of Betterview.

About Betterview

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

About Nearmap

Nearmap (ASX:NEA) provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world and is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. For more information, please visit www.nearmap.com.