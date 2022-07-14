NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

WOBURN, Mass., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2022 second quarter financial results before the opening of the market on July 21, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on July 21, 2022 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.



An audio-only webcast of the call, along with the earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements, may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.NeuroMetrix.com. Under a new procedure, participants who wish to access the call live via telephone to ask questions must register in advance here. Upon registering, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided on screen and via email to join the call. Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available for one year on the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company with a mission to improve individual and population health through innovative medical devices and technology solutions for neurological disorders and pain syndromes. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neuromodulation technology indicated for treatment of fibromyalgia symptoms and chronic lower extremity pain. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

