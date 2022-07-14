WCG Cares Unveils Rebrand, Changes Name to Catalyst Global

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCG Cares, an international non-profit organization committed to increasing access to critical sexual and reproductive health (SRH) products and services in low- and middle-income countries, announced an extensive rebrand today, changing its name to Catalyst Global.

The major impetus behind this rebrand is to strengthen the organization's growth, commitments and sense of urgency to bridge the gap between innovation and access to quality reproductive health products.

"This past year, we've reflected on who we are. Is the organization in its current form best set up to spark bold change? Are we effectively communicating our values and vision for our work? How might we adapt to better meet the needs of girls and women around the world?" said Shannon Bledsoe, Executive Director.

The organization envisions a world where all people can exercise their sexual and reproductive rights, and fulfill their true potential. Bledsoe said, "We need to be bold and visionary in order to create the kind of change that is needed and this rebrand is part of that effort."

The Catalyst Global name is rooted in the idea that when women and girls have the freedom to exercise their sexual and reproductive rights, it is a catalyst for broader positive change in their individual lives, their communities and the world. The logo with blended, vibrant colors in the "C" represents the change and transformation Catalyst Global brings about as the organization engages with partners in projects and initiatives across the globe.

"We are proud to work with a range of partners — from manufacturers to ministries of health and service delivery partners — to make quality reproductive health products and services available to the girls and women around the world who need them," explained Bledsoe.

In recent years, the organization has increased access to 16 reproductive health products in over 90 countries, including four self-care methods.

The new branding will be rolled out across the globe in the coming weeks and includes a newly launched website: www.catalystglobal.org.

About Catalyst Global

Catalyst Global is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that catalyzes access to innovative, high-quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health products and services to facilitate the vibrant health, well-being, and future of girls and women. For more information, visit www.catalystglobal.org, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or email us at info@catalystglobal.org.

