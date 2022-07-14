Red Wing Shoes to open its newest Canadian location

Winnipeg, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Wing Shoes, the legendary work and leisure footwear brand, will be opening its doors at 469 Sterling Lyon Parkway in one of Winnipeg’s most popular shopping districts in proximity to Costco, Outlet Collection Mall, Cabela’s and IKEA.

Store owner, Tunde Dada and his family immigrated from Nigeria to Winnipeg in 2016, where he worked in various industries. He brings along experience as a local entrepreneur and a wealth of acquired knowledge with help from Red Wing Shoes dealers across Canada.

“It’s come full circle, as I was working as an auditor and accountant in the Nigerian oil industry when I first heard of the Red Wing Shoes brand,” says Dada, store owner, Red Wing Shoes Winnipeg. “I’ve learned so much since starting this journey; the other Red Wing Dealers have welcomed me with a sense of friendship, community, and a passion for what they do. Their stories were inspiring and helped me when deciding to open the new location.”

As Red Wing Shoes continues to expand across Canada, the new Winnipeg store will be the most easternly location to date.

“We are looking forward to providing exceptional service and high-quality footwear to the people of Winnipeg,” says David Greulich, Country Manager, Red Wing Canada. “Tunde’s dealership in Winnipeg is our next step towards a full national expansion, and plan to have dealerships from coast to coast in the upcoming years.”

The new Red Wing Shoe store will open on July 18, 2022.

About: Red Wing Shoes was founded in Red Wing, Minnesota in 1905 to supply workers in industries like mining, logging and farming, with durable, comfortable footwear. A family- owned business, the brand has proudly protected generations of workers across the globe with work and safety footwear crafted to outlast the harshest working conditions. The Red Wing Heritage lifestyle collection is inspired by the most iconic styles of the past century, each combining the finest leather with uncompromising craftsmanship. Find out more about Red Wing Shoes at RedWingShoes.com