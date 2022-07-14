Bespoken Spirits Wins Park Street Innovation Award from San Francisco World Spirits Competition

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoken Spirits , a modern spirits company, today announced it won the inaugural Park Street Innovation Award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition award gala. A record-breaking 5,000+ entries were submitted to the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and of the 760 that received Double Gold, only 152 advanced to the final round of judging.



The Park Street Innovation Award was one of only two industry awards bestowed at the gala and celebrates sustainable innovation within the beverage alcohol industry. It honored Bespoken Spirits for its proprietary craft maturation process for sustainably maturing spirits. Craft maturation allows the company to create great tasting spirits with less than 3% of the wood, 1% of the energy and less water than traditional barrel aging. Beyond the sustainability benefits, Bespoken Spirits can also precisely tailor the spirit’s aroma, color and taste in a matter of days, not years. All of this is accomplished without compromising quality, as evidenced by the three Double Gold medals the company won in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In addition to using craft maturation to produce its own award winning spirits, like the Double Gold-winning Straight Bourbon, Bespoken Spirits sustainably matures spirits for distillers, rectifiers and retailers through its thriving services business. By powering craft maturation for the industry at large, Bespoken Spirits is blazing a trail for sustainability.

“Bespoken Spirits has shown that craft maturation creates a premium spirit with over 120 award wins from top blind tasting competitions in just over two years of eligibility,” said Martin Janousek, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. “However, the Park Street Innovation award proves that we’re more than just a high-quality spirit – we’ve reimagined the future of the spirits industry with sustainability and innovation at the forefront. With every bottle, we promise more taste, more product and more value for less wood, less water and less energy.”

The award comes on the heels of Bespoken’s 19 medals at the San Francisco World Spirits competition, including three Double Golds and three Golds; four World Whiskies Awards, including a Best in Category for the company’s Special Batch Wheated Bourbon Mash; and 11 TAG Global Spirits Awards.

For more information about Bespoken Spirits, visit http://www.bespokenspirits.com .

ABOUT BESPOKEN SPIRITS

Bespoken Spirits, a modern spirits company, transforms source spirits into a high quality, matured spirit by re-imagining and replacing the antiquated, expensive, and wasteful barrel aging process with sustainable science and technology. At the heart of this is Bespoken’s proprietary ACTivation technology that makes it possible to extract the key elements of the barrel that enhance aroma, color and taste (ACT) using the same all-natural elements, but with precision, control, and speed, enabling billions of bespoken recipes. By leveraging 21st century technology and data science, Bespoken Spirits enables companies to design and deliver custom profiles for color, aroma, and taste in days, rather than decades.

