Devo and RHONDOS Launch Partnership to Bring Mission-Critical SAP Data to the Devo Platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and PORTLAND, Ore., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, and RHONDOS, the leader in security and observability for SAP, today announced an integrated solution—SAP PowerConnect for Devo—to simplify how organizations manage and monitor security and performance of SAP systems.



The SAP PowerConnect for Devo solution enables organizations to unlock the value of SAP transaction data by leveraging the power of the Devo platform, taking advantage of Devo’s rich data visualizations, alerting capabilities, and analytics. Access to crucial SAP performance and security data allows organizations to reduce costly downtime of business-critical SAP systems and readily identify impacted systems during potential security incidents.​

"Security teams are faced not just with more threats than ever before, but have to sift through more data than ever," said Upesh Patel, SVP of corporate development at Devo. "The partnership between Devo and RHONDOS gives our customers one centralized source of information that combines all of their application log data — including allowing for the ingest of on-premise SAP data — and provides full visibility into their security environment. Security teams are now able to take massive amounts of complex data and access it in an easily digestible way that enables analysts to detect and respond to threats faster."

By enabling the correlation of SAP and non-SAP data, the new solution unlocks contextual insights to help organizations to shift from a reactive to proactive SAP monitoring approach. With SAP PowerConnect for Devo, users will gain a holistic understanding of business health and supporting processes, allowing them to:

Leverage visualization, monitoring and analysis of real-time and historic SAP telemetry data​ using the Devo Platform

Decrease the mean time to resolution (MTTR) and accelerate root cause analysis (RCA)

Streamline and cut costs spent on SAP monitoring and reporting​



“By bringing SAP PowerConnect to market-leading solutions like Devo, RHONDOS is enabling the SOC to get more out of their data and in a more streamlined and efficient way,” said Brant Hubbard, CEO of RHONDOS. “Organizations have long been plagued by inadequate solutions for monitoring their SAP data as a part of their security posture and this partnership will now enable them to more quickly and simply analyze their most critical systems.”

Read more from Brant Hubbard on the Devo blog .

To learn more about SAP PowerConnect for Devo, view the solution brief and join Devo’s Director of Technology Alliances, Ash Patel and RHONDOS’ Solution Architect, Brian Bates on August 2nd at 1:00 PM ET for a webinar on how you can harness the power of your SAP data with SAP PowerConnect for Devo.

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com.

About RHONDOS

The RHONDOS team is committed to partnering with you to make you the SAP hero in your organization. We are the experts of PowerConnect for the North American market and provide first-line Support and Implementation Services that facilitate maximum return on investment when ingesting SAP security logs, performance metrics, and business data into your observability platform of choice. See what is now possible with SAP at www.rhondos.com.

Devo PR Contact:

Shannon Todesca

shannon.todesca@devo.com

+1 (781) 797-0898

Rhondos PR Contact:

Andrew Yetter

ayetter@rhondos.com

+1 (360) 904-9834

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/311c85b0-7074-478d-9d83-6c6d482382d9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/716ea604-b753-4dc4-8593-7abd782ff758