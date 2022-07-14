LinkedIn Live: Easily Improve Workflow Automation with No-Code Solutions, Episode 1 of 2

TAMPA, Florida, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced it is hosting a LinkedIn Live event at 2PM ET on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The streaming Ask an Expert episode 1 of 2—"Easily Improve Workflow Automation with No-Code Solutions”—will engage business and IT leaders in the public sector to learn how no-code solutions can be deployed at such a low cost that a sole-source vehicle can be used for procurement. And with this approach, public sector leaders can avoid an expensive, tedious and time-consuming RFP process.



“No-code development enables business analysts and power users to build simple applications with minimal support,” said Calvin Fuerst, Vice President of Solutions and Services, System Soft, and event moderator and panelist. “Developers who use a no-code approach can single-handedly oversee their entire project, without the need for more developers. This saves their organizations a lot of time and money during development. It also rewards the developers who can deploy a complete solution through their own efforts, bringing to life the full vision of their application.”

Fuerst will joined by panelists Treff LaPlante, CEO, CitizenDeveloper, and Charles Woods, Senior Consultant, Accenture. The panel will address how every organization needs a modernization strategy to stay competitive; but when custom application development doesn’t fit within tight budgets and timelines, no-code solutions are quick and cost-efficient alternatives, resulting in successful business outcomes.

This panel of experts will discuss:

Various real-world applications already implemented in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

How developers and non-developers benefit from a no-code approach

Public sector pain points and solutions, along with approaches



Specific learning outcomes will include how:

Non-developers can make changes to applications as updates are needed

Developers are enabled to move with greater agility

Technical debt and application maintenance of existing installations are reduced



To register and attend this live Ask an Expert episode 1 of 2, click on the event page link here.

What: Easily Improve Workflow Automation with No-Code Solutions

Experts: Calvin Fuerst, Vice President of Solutions and Services, System Soft; Treff LaPlante, CEO, CitizenDeveloper; and Charles Woods, Senior Consultant, Accenture

When: 2PM ET, Thursday, July 28, 2022

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $175 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft’s broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cyber security, AI/ML, and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cyber security and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.