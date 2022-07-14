Poll finds PA Voters Support Skill Games by Over a 2-to-1 Margin

Harrisburg, PA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new poll of likely Pennsylvania voters finds strong bipartisan agreement that respondents oppose any effort to ban skill games within the commonwealth.

The poll, commissioned by Pace-O-Matic, a national developer of skill games, and administered by Cygnal Polling and Analytics, shows only 1-in-5 voters support a ban on skill gaming, while a strong plurality want a legislative compromise to regulate and tax skill games.

“If one thing unites Republicans and Democrats, it is opposition to banning skill-based gaming,” said Cygnal pollster Brock McCleary. “The poll shows 47% of Republicans and 48% of Democrats oppose a ban, while majorities of voters across Pennsylvania – from the Northern Tier to Philadelphia and from Pittsburgh to Scranton – all oppose banning skill games.”

Cygnal’s full polling memo can be viewed by clicking here.

Unlike gambling devices, such as slot machines, skill games can be won every time if the player uses mental skill and patience. Pace-O-Matic’s skill games typically operate in locally-owned small businesses, such as bars, restaurants and convenience stores, along with fraternal organizations and veteran groups. The survey also found that when voters are made aware of the positive economic impact skill games have on these groups, support for skill games grows even higher.

“That skill-based gaming has had a positive impact on organizations, as well as local manufacturing and small businesses, resonates strongly with voters,” added McCleary. “That skill games help Pennsylvania small businesses wins support from 57% of voters. Women and Independent voters, in particular, like that skill games are manufactured in Pennsylvania. This theme of supporting struggling Pennsylvania businesses and keeping the profits within the state is a big winner with voters.

Mike Barley, chief public affairs officer for Pace-O-Matic, said the public understands the positive impact of skill games and they are supportive. He reprimanded state agencies that have negatively targeted the games. Pace-O-Matic and its Pennsylvania Skill, have been deemed legal in the Commonwealth.

The company recently announced litigation against the Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) and Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), alleging they engaged in coordinated harassment against Pennsylvania Skill operators and location owners where legal skill games are played. The complaint also indicates that the BLCE and PGCB were actively in communication with and directed by casinos and their agents to target POM skill games and their customers.

Pace-O-Matic is the nation’s leading developer of skill games, creating and marketing fun and exciting games for small businesses and fraternal and social clubs. With games in several markets across the nation, customers find enjoyment where they use their skill and patience to beat the game. In Pennsylvania, Pace-O-Matic skill games operate and are branded as Pennsylvania Skill.

