Porsche celebrates National Ice Cream Day with limited edition ice cream pops inspired by custom paint colors

Atlanta/Chicago., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individualization is at the core of Porsche sports cars. Ranging from more than 160 Paint to Sample colors to the Paint to Sample Plus custom colors, along with the traditional color options, the German automaker aspires to fulfill every customer’s wish for their dream Porsche. In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 17, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. today announced the launch of limited-edition ice cream pops inspired by Porsche paint colors that coincidentally could double as ice cream flavors.

In collaboration with Pretty Cool Ice Cream, a small-batch creamery based in Chicago, the following five ice cream pops were created with eye-catching packaging to match:

Mint Green: a green mint cookies and cream ice cream with a mint green white chocolate shell.

Strawberry Red: cream Cheese ice cream dipped in a strawberry red shell. Made with real freeze-dried strawberries.

Macadamia Metallic: roasted macadamia ice cream in a sparkling macadamia metallic colored chocolate shell.

Frozen Berry Metallic: black raspberry ice cream in a sparkling frozen berry colored Ruby chocolate shell.

Lime Gold Metallic: key lime pie ice cream in a sparkling lime gold colored caramel shell.

“This has been a fun project and one we hope will evoke a smile, just like the customizable colors available on all of our cars. We genuinely thought there weren’t many things cooler than one of our special colors for your dream Porsche, but this ice cream might just have that beat,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America. “Pretty Cool Ice Cream has been as meticulous and passionate as we are about getting the color just right – and on top of that they’ve come up with delicious flavors to match. We hope Porsche fans and enthusiasts of all ages will enjoy the ice cream as much as we’ve loved creating it!”

“My uncle, 'Targa Dan,' has always had a passion for restoring Porsche cars and has brought over 200 cars back to life over the last 50 years, so I grew up very close to the brand. When Porsche reached out to me to make some custom ice cream inspired by the paint colors, I was thrilled,” said Dana Salls Cree, Owner of Pretty Cool Ice Cream. "Similar to all Porsche sports cars, the ice cream pops are truly a passion project that I couldn’t be more excited to share.”

The Pretty Cool Lincoln Park (709 West Belden) location in Chicago will offer the ice cream pops on National Ice Cream Day on July 17. The custom ice cream pops will also be available at exclusive Porsche events later this year.

About Pretty Cool Ice Cream

Pretty Cool Ice Cream is a small handmade ice cream company in Chicago Illinois by award-winning pastry chef Dana Cree, author of Hello, My Name Is Ice Cream, and celebrated hospitality hero Michael Ciapciak, founder of Bang Bang Pie and Biscuits.

Launched in 2018 in the Logan Square neighborhood, Pretty Cool Ice Cream specializes in frozen novelties, like your favorite treats from the ice cream truck, all hand dipped and decorated by our talented team of skilled artisans with the best ingredients we can find. Each item is individually packaged, and we work with local artists to create the art and design for each flavor to achieve an overall look that is as diverse as our windy city.

You’ll find our shops filled with ice cream bars, vegan pops, ice pops, and ice cream sandwiches, all hand-dipped and decorated in classic and contemporary flavors. Since 2018, Pretty Cool Ice cream has continued to grow throughout the city of Chicago, opening additional ice cream shops and partnering with restaurants, boutique grocery stores, and events across Chicago. Pretty Cool is available year-round, because Chicago is an all-weather ice cream city! Follow us on Instagram.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 194 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

