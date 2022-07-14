CLARIVATE INVESTIGATION ALERT REMINDER: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Clarivate’s Plc’s Directors for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CLVT

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation whether certain directors of Clarivate Plc (“Clarivate”) (NYSE: CLVT) breached their fiduciary duties to Clarivate and its shareholders. If you are a Clarivate shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether Clarivate’s board of directors breached their duties of loyalty and good faith, and whether Clarivate and its shareholders suffered damages as a result, in connection with the payment of $200 million to Clarivate insiders in exchange for disproportionate benefits to Clarivate.

What You Can Do

If you are a Clarivate shareholder, you may have legal claims against Clarivate’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101

(844) 818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com