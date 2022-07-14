Associa Colorado’s Trish Bayer Earns CMCA® Designation

LAKEWOOD, CO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado, a leading provider of community management services throughout Denver, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and all along the Front Range, is pleased to announce that team member Trish Bayer has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB®).

The CMCA® is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI®) in 1995, CAMICB® is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

Miss Bayer joined Associa Colorado in 2019 and currently manages the day-to-day operations of several community associations. Her duties include working with board members, homeowners, residents, and fellow team members to maintain positive relationships and maximize livability. She holds a Bachelors of Arts Degree with double majors in Human Services and Psychology from Buena Vista University.

“Trish Bayer is one of the many dedicated team members at Associa Colorado who are key to making our operations work seamlessly day in and day out,” said Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Colorado branch president. “By earning her CMCA® certification, she is demonstrating yet another level of commitment to ensure that her community partners and fellow team members receive the best support possible.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment