Fortinet to Continue to Bring Together Top Technology and Golf Talent at Fortinet Championship PGA TOUR Event

John Maddison, CMO and EVP of Products at Fortinet

“Fortinet is excited to once again welcome our community of partners and customers to another Fortinet Championship event in beautiful Napa Valley, kicking off the start of a new PGA TOUR season. Last year, over twenty thought leaders shared insights and solutions on the latest evolutions of cybersecurity as part of the Security Summit Symposium, which was complemented with our Technology Expo of over 35 partners showcasing new and emerging technologies. A highlight of our partnership with the PGA TOUR through this event will remain how we benefit our community and customers, as well as local non-profit organizations.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the upcoming Fortinet Championship PGA TOUR tournament event lineup, including the Security Summit Symposium, Technology Vendor Exposition, and the Fortinet and the Fortinet Championship philanthropic support for local non-profits that share Fortinet’s vision in building an inclusive and diverse workplace to close the cybersecurity skills gap. The Fortinet Championship event will be held in Napa, California at the Silverado Resort and Spa, September 15–18, 2022.

Fortinet Championship Security Summit and Technology Vendor Expo

The four-day event will build on last year’s highly successful inaugural Fortinet Championship event and will include a Security Summit and Technology Vendor Exposition. It will bring together some of the world’s best golfers and their worldwide fans with the Fortinet community of customers, partners, executives—some of the technology industry’s most accomplished leaders to discuss the latest security innovations and networking trends.

Top Leaders Discuss the Future of Cybersecurity

This year’s Fortinet Championship Security Summit Symposium will take place on Tuesday September 13 and Friday, September 16.

The Security Summit includes a full-day Symposium of keynotes, panels and roundtable discussions with leading experts with an agenda built to offer innovative ideas and best practices that will help drive digital transformation forward.

Topics that will be facilitated at the Security Summit Symposium include – but are not limited to: managing cyber risk, securing critical infrastructure, how security is critical to innovation, securing cloud migration and connectivity, zero trust, and closing the cyber skills gap.

The Fortinet Leadership Executive Panel will also return for the 2022 Security Summit Symposium, offering attendees the opportunity to hear from industry luminaries and leaders that includes Ken Xie, founder, chairman of the board, and CEO, Michael Xie, founder, president, and CTO, and Keith Jensen, CFO, about the future of cybersecurity and Fortinet’s role in driving that future forward.

Members from the recently announced Fortinet Public Sector Advisory Council will attend to facilitate discussions tied to understanding, assessing, managing, and mitigating cyber risk.



Technology Leaders Showcase Technology Innovations

The Security Summit will be complemented with a Technology Vendor Expo, taking place in parallel with the tournament dates of September 12-18.

Together, Fortinet and global partners will showcase the latest evolutions of cybersecurity, including new and emerging technologies, as well as the power of integration.

Technology partners that will be included in the Expo include AT&T, AWS, Google Cloud, and Intel.



Coming Together to Secure Data, Devices, and People Everywhere

Net proceeds from the Fortinet Championship support nonprofits that share the Fortinet vision of building an inclusive and diverse workplace by helping close the cybersecurity skills gap as part of its mission to secure people, devices, and data everywhere and help make possible a digital world that you can always trust.



Fortinet has designated proceeds from the Fortinet Championship to benefit nonprofit organizations in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; and reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

The Fortinet Championship is pleased to pair with STEM-related initiatives with organizations that include the Alaina’s Voice Foundation, Cameron Champ Foundation, Eat. Learn. Play Foundation, and WINE WOMEN.

Additionally, local Napa Valley non-profits that will benefit from the Fortinet Championship include the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, Napa Valley Vine Trail Foundation, Travis Air Force Base Reserves, and Queen of the Valley Foundation.

In 2019, Fortinet pledged to train 1 million people globally over 5 years through its Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) and Fortinet Training Institute programs to help close the cybersecurity skills gap.

These and other programs, such as Fortinet’s TAA Initiative, which provides free Network Security Expert (NSE) Certifications and training, as well as academic partner and education outreach programs are cultivating a skilled, inclusive, and diverse cybersecurity workforce will continue Fortinet efforts to help close the cybersecurity skills gap.

Fortinet Brand Ambassadors

At the inaugural Fortinet Championship event last September, Fortinet brought together the world’s best players and technology leaders, an event that culminated in Max Homa winning the Fortinet Championship trophy on Sunday. Later that year, Max, the inaugural champion, was named a Fortinet Global Brand Ambassador. David Lipsky was added as a Fortinet Brand Ambassador in 2022.

About Max Homa: A Southern California native, Max earned a golf scholarship to attend the University of California Berkeley. He went on to win the PAC-12 Conference Championship, as well as the 2013 NCAA Championship individual honors, and competed in the 2013 US Open as an amateur. Max won his first PGA TOUR event at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship. Since then, Max has had numerous great finishes on the PGA TOUR, highlighted by three wins. After claiming his first TOUR win at the 2021 Genesis Invitational, Max followed up this season by winning the 2021 Fortinet Championship and 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. We expect that Max will return to Napa this year to defend his title.

About David Lipsky: A rookie on the PGA TOUR this year, David also grew up in California. He attended college at Northwestern University in Illinois, and David won multiple tournaments in his college career, including the 2010 Big Ten Individual Championship, and was honored as an All-American in 2011. Following his graduation in 2011, David turned professional. David secured a win at the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC San Antonio Challenge in 2020.

Additional Fortinet Championship Detail

The Fortinet Championship begins on September 15 and will kick off the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR season.

The event will provide fans with an authentic Napa experience, featuring the best of Napa Valley food & wine, popular musicians, and a field of 156 of the world’s best golfers -- all in one event.

The inaugural PGA TOUR season event hosts many of the best golfers in the world. The player field has previously included elite players such as Jon Rahm, Rory Mcllroy, 2021 Champion Max Homa, and many more.

The Fortinet Championship Concert Series will be held on the South Course at Silverado Resort and Spa immediately following completion of play Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17. Friday night will feature multi-platinum country music star Cole Swindell with special guest Gavin DeGraw. Grammy nominated powerhouse OneRepublic, with special guest X Ambassadors, will take the stage on Saturday night. Concert admission is included in the cost of the daily ticket.

For more information on the Fortinet Championship, the Concert Series, and to buy tickets, please visit www.fortinetchampionship.com.

“We are excited to again have the Fortinet Championship as an integral part of the FedExCup season in September. Our players, their families, and our fans love visiting Napa Valley. In its inaugural year, the Fortinet team did a stellar job of meeting and often exceeding the PGA TOUR’s high standards for our tournaments. With Fortinet, we expect another spectacular event this year and appreciate its support in continuing to grow the popularity of our sport as well as the charitable impact the Fortinet Championship has on the local community.”

— Tyler Dennis, President of the PGA TOUR



About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 580,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About Alaina’s Voice Foundation

Alaina’s Voice’s mission is to inspire hope and kindness in our communities through education, music, and mental health initiatives. Alaina Maria Housley died on November 7, 2018 when someone entered the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks California while she was line dancing and shot her, and 11 other people, taking their lives. While her body is gone, her voice will live on. The foundation believes stopping one act of senseless violence in the future may not be measurable, but it is worth saving one more life and one more family the heartache.

About Cameron Champ Foundation

The Cameron Champ Foundation is committed to unlocking the potential in and transforming the lives of youth from underserved and underrepresented communities. The foundation is dedicated to providing greater accessibility and inclusion in the game of golf, and to supporting kids in all aspects of their lives.

About Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation is committed to unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring students have access to a quality education, and providing safe places for all children to play and be active. We focus on three vital pillars of a healthy childhood: nutrition, education, and physical activity. Our investments meet kids where they are most often - in school, at home, and in their neighborhood.

About Keller Restaurant Relief Fund

With the ever-evolving landscape devasting the hospitality profession, the Keller Restaurant Relief Fund exists to help your favorite server, the bartender who knows your mood, the chef who sends an extra course, the porter who is integral to everything we do, or the management and administrative teams who work tirelessly behind the scenes. In a world that has changed dramatically over the course of mere months, the need is still there.

About Napa Valley Vine Trail

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is a grass-roots nonprofit with a vision to build a walking/biking trail system to connect the entire Napa Valley--physically, artistically, and culturally. They are working to design, fund, construct, and maintain 47 safe and scenic miles of level, paved, family-friendly, dog-friendly, free-access Class I trail, stretching from the Vallejo Ferry to Calistoga. The Vine Trail provides many safety, health, environmental, economic and tourism benefits for the Napa community.

About Queen of the Valley Foundation

Queen of the Valley Foundation was established in 1969 by 32 visionary community leaders. Many of these individuals had been involved in raising the funds needed to build the hospital a decade earlier. They formalized their efforts by creating a separate corporation that would continue to provide support into the future. The Founders’ mission was to make certain that funding would always be available to sustain the highest-quality health care possible, and that it would be available to everyone who visits, lives and works in Napa County. The foundation has raised more than $119 million for facilities, equipment, technology, programs and services at Queen of the Valley Medical Center through the generosity of the Napa Valley community.

Travis Air Force Base Reserves

The 621st Contingency Response Wing at Travis Air Force Base is highly-specialized in training and rapidly deploying personnel to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations. From wartime taskings to disaster relief, the 621st extends Air Mobility Command's in deploying people and equipment around the globe. Their mission is Advise, Direct, and Project Airpower … anytime, anywhere. Always ready. Always resilient. Always caring.

About WINE WOMEN

WINE WOMEN was launched in 2016 with the goal to advance women’s professional careers in the wine industry by fostering and nurturing talent, providing networking and training opportunities, and advocating for better professional opportunities. Members enjoy educational, networking and career-building opportunities through Professional Forums, Wine Women events and mentorship. Opportunities to learn and grow (and build one’s resume) also exist through volunteering in a variety of exciting roles and utilizing benefits at our partners’ programs.