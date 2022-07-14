Demand for Global Corrugated Packaging Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 258.3 Billion by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.40% | Corrugated Packaging Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

New York, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Corrugated Packaging Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Corrugated Packaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 184.9 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 258.3 billion mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.40% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Corrugated Packaging? How big is the Corrugated Packaging Industry?

Industry Overview:

Corrugated boxes are one of the most widely used secondary packaging solutions in a variety of industries. Because packaging cartons are both practical and convenient, they have become a popular choice for the packaging of a wide range of products in industries such as food, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. In recent years, the e-commerce industry has experienced rapid growth. The growing purchasing power of consumers, as well as the increased use of mobile shopping, has fueled online shopping. Corrugated crates and cardboard packaging are available in a wide range of sizes, allowing for the packaging of small items such as pharmaceuticals or personal care products to large items such as electronics or furniture. The growing trend of purchasing products through e-commerce platforms, as well as the increasing number of players entering the e-commerce industry, is expected to drive sales in the corrugated boxes market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/corrugated-packaging-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 201+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Corrugated Packaging Market: Growth Factors

Due to people's hectic lifestyles, the demand for convenience foods is increasing. As a result, processed food that cooks quickly appeals to a large number of consumers. The growing population also drives the demand for processed foods that are both convenient and healthy. Corrugated board packaging, which keeps moisture away from products and can withstand long shipping times, is increasingly being used by businesses to provide better customer outcomes, particularly secondary or tertiary packaging. Processed foods, such as bread, meat products, and other perishable items, necessitate the use of these packaging materials only once, driving demand. Paperboard boxes are commonly made entirely of paperboard. They do, however, include unique material combinations on occasion, such as clear or colorful film windows that allow customers to see the food inside the box. This surge in popular interest has fuelled the surge in eco-friendly packaging options.

The fast-developing e-commerce industry is expected to emerge as the primary growth driver for the global corrugated packaging market. Corrugated packaging products are increasingly being used by e-commerce companies for safe product delivery due to features such as low weight, excellent strength, and recyclability. Furthermore, in recent years, the market has seen a steady increase in adoption from the organized retail sector. As the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets expands across emerging economies in response to changing consumer lifestyles and rising disposable incomes, so will the demand for corrugated packaging products.

Browse the full “Corrugated Packaging Market By Product Type (Single Wall Boards, Single Face Boards, Double Wall Boards, Triple Wall Boards), By Packaging Type (Boxes, Crates, Trays, Octabin, Pallet, Others), By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Electrical & Electronics, Home Care Products, Personal Care Products, E-commerce, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/corrugated-packaging-market



Corrugated Packaging Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the aluminum industry worldwide, and it is difficult to predict the extent and severity of the long-term impact. The coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of approximately 198,000 active dental hospitals and clinics in the United States. The packaging industry suffered as a result of the recession that followed the pandemic outbreak. The unexpected drop and uncertainty in raw material prices before and after the COVID-19 pandemic has been a worldwide source of concern for packaging solution manufacturers. However, since the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in e-commerce. E-commerce retail sales are seeing a significant increase in volume.

Corrugated Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Corrugated Packaging market is segregated based on product type, packaging type, and end-use.

The sector with the biggest revenue share was the single-wall board style. It can be used as an extra layer of protection, a separator, a pad, or a barrier inside an outer package. These board styles allow for easy printing and the application of various coatings to the surface. It lowers transportation expenses by reducing the weight of the package. As a result, during the projection period, the segment is expected to have the highest CAGR.

While the food and beverage industry is likely to be the greatest consumer of corrugated packaging over the forecast period, corrugated packaging stakeholders have chosen e-commerce as the most promising application area. Due to growing shipments of consumer electronics items such as tablets, smartphones, laptop computers, and flat-screen televisions, the electrical and electronics end-use category is predicted to rise significantly throughout the projection period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/corrugated-packaging-market



Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Corrugated Packaging Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global corrugated packaging market include -

DS Smith Packaging Limited

Menasha Corporation

Wisconsin Packaging Corporation

Arabian Packaging Co LLC

Klabin S.A.

GWP Group Limited

TGI Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Westrock Company

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Pratt Industries Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the study shared by our research analyst, the Corrugated Packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.40% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Corrugated Packaging market size was valued at around US$ 184.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 258.3 billion, by 2028.

The segment with the highest revenue share was the single-wall board style.

Food and beverage sector is expected to be the largest consumer of corrugated packaging throughout the forecast period.

With the biggest revenue share, Asia Pacific dominated the market on the basis of region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/corrugated-packaging-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Corrugated Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Corrugated Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Corrugated Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Corrugated Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Corrugated Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share. Rapid urbanization in densely populated countries like China, India, and Indonesia are driving packaging demand. Greener packaging solutions are projected to be in increased demand as people become more environmentally conscious, moving the market ahead. An increase in demand for electronic goods, automotive components, home care, and beauty and personal care products is expected to drive demand for corrugated boxes, resulting in market expansion. Government attempts to restrict plastic packaging in a number of Asian countries are also expected to stimulate product demand. It is also predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market in terms of value.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/corrugated-packaging-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The Global Corrugated Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Single Wall Boards

Single Face Boards

Double Wall Boards

Triple Wall Boards

By Packaging Type

Boxes

Crates

Trays

Octabin

Pallet

Others

By End-Use

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Home Care Products

Personal Care Products

E-commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 184.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 258.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.40% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players DS Smith Packaging Limited, Menasha Corporation, Wisconsin Packaging Corporation, Arabian Packaging Co LLC, Klabin S.A., GWP Group Limited, TGI Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Westrock Company, Rengo Co., Ltd., Pratt Industries Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Packaging Type, End-Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Corrugated Packaging Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/corrugated-packaging-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Paint Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paint-packaging-market



Alcohol Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-alcohol-packaging-market-by-packaging-type-primary-1001



Aseptic Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aseptic-packaging-market-for-coating-industry-methyl-chloroform-742



Shoe Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/shoe-packaging-market



Cosmetic Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cosmetic-packaging-market



E-Commerce Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-commerce-packaging-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

