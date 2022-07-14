Limitless Healing’s Guided Visualization App Naturally Activates Altered States of Consciousness To Amplify Your Wellness Journey

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless Healing (or “Limitless”) today announced the release of its new guided visualization app in the App Store and on Google Play . This lifestyle and wellness app empowers people to become the champion of their own personal health journeys.



For the first time Limitless brings to the digital market the Metacognitive Healing MethodologyTM which empowers people to internally guide themselves through a gentle, lighthearted approach. By changing the relationship an individual has with themself and their perspective on life, the sources of trauma can be revealed and transformed. Metacognitive Healing MethodologyTM evokes self-awareness of one's own thought processes and supports them in understanding the patterns behind it.



“Society often puts the majority of the responsibility for wellbeing onto our healthcare providers. These professionals are an invaluable core piece of the process but you are ultimately the one responsible for your body. You are the CEO of your own health,” said Cali, the founder of Limitless Guided Visualizations and creator of the Metacognitive Healing Methodology™.



Listening to Limitless teaches people to unlock their brain’s ability to create new neural pathways and access naturally altered states. This shift in consciousness may lead subscribers to feel inner clarity, self-trust, a sense of serenity, non-judgemental perception, a strong sense of free will, humility and surrender.



Guided Visualizations create a powerful yet gentle, whole body-being experience that supports individuals in changing their perception of one's relationship to their individual wellness. Utilizing a variety of techniques proven to shift consciousness, the app teaches subscribers to access their ability to heal.



Subscribers begin the in-app experience by selecting an intention from a menu of themes, before relaxing with 90+ minute Journey Macrodoses. These profound healing experiences journey into themes of safety, wellness, love, resilience, presence, and flow. Patients will also develop skills in achieving personal clarity through 10+ minute Mindset Microdoses, which are brief foundational lessons of the techniques used in the longer journeys.



Limitless was designed to improve the efficacy of treatment in many different environments: ketamine clinics, float spas, wellness centers, IV clinics, functional medicine clinics and beyond. Providers can upgrade the continuum of care for their patients with enhanced experiences that patients can use both during and in-between treatments. This approach amplifies psychedelic and medicine-based treatments as well as providing deep healing experiences for those not using medicine.

The app is now available for FREE in the App Store and Google Play . For more information, please visit: LimitlessGuidedVisualizations.com

About Limitless Healing



Limitless Healing is the content producer and distributor of the app Limitless Guided Visualizations. Limitless Guided Visualizations provide a whole body-being experience that draws on lessons from both psychedelic medicine and established health and wellness solutions. Limitless uses Metacognitive Healing Methodology™, which leverages decades of clinical experience to help people access naturally altered states. Cali, the founder of Limitless Healing, developed the Metacognitive Healing Methodology™ in 2001, and began testing in a clinical setting in 2018. Limitless Guided Visualizations app had a successful Beta launch in 2021 at Meet Delic in Las Vegas.

