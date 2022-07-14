Proactive news headlines including Burberry, LithiumBank Resources, Bradda Head Lithium, Red Pine Exploration, Western Magnesium and TRX Gold

New York , July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Burberry’s exposure to Chinese market drives down estimates click here
- TRX Gold delivers record quarterly production and net income from its Buckreef gold operation in Tanzania click here
- Perk Labs closes at-the-market equity program after $3.2M in gross proceeds click here
- Bridgeline Digital says Procon Products has selected its AI search platform Hawksearch to pump up revenue click here
- CleanSpark expands bitcoin mining capacity by over 90 petahashes with recent machines acquisition click here
- Western Magnesium achieves 99.62% magnesium metal purity during second pilot plant calibration run click here
- Mandalay sees 2Q gold production of 19,395 ounces and 523 tons of antimony for a total of 23,305 ounces of gold equivalent click here
- Belmont Resources identifies new copper-gold porphyry system at Come By Chance property in British Columbia click here
- LithiumBank Resources commences trading on the OTCQX Best Market to increase visibility and accessibility to US investors click here
- Golden Minerals releases 2Q production figures showing 3,158 gold equivalent ounces from Rodeo mine click here
- Bradda Head Lithium all cashed up and ready to drill pegmatites and clays in the USA click here
- Fobi AI launches digital loyalty and member card program for cannabis retailer Eggs Canna click here
- Evergold pauses Golden Lion drilling program as cost and market conditions worsen click here
- Red Pine Exploration hits high-grade gold in Minto Mine Shear Zone at its Wawa gold project in Ontario click here
- EverGen buys 67% stake in Alberta-based RNG facility GrowTEC click here
- Versus Systems enters definitive agreement for sale of 4.15M company shares click here
- Sassy Resources raises additional $404,750 to advance work on Westmore gold discovery click here
- The Valens Company posts higher 2Q revenue as Green Roads and B2B sales record double digit growth click here
- RecycLiCo Battery Materials announces encouraging results of life cycle assessment on lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling process click here
