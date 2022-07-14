TRAHAN ARCHITECTS TO APPEAR IN NEW SEASON OF SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL SERIES “HOW DID THEY BUILD THAT?”

New Orleans, LA/New York, NY, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trahan Architects, an award-winning global architecture firm founded by Victor F. “Trey” Trahan III, FAIA, announced today that CEO Trahan and firm partner Brad McWhirter are to appear in the new season of the Smithsonian Channel series “How Did They Build That?” The episode features the Louisiana State Museum and Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches, La.

“Across the globe, radical architects, ingenious engineers and skilled builders are creating structures so outrageous, they defy logic…often even gravity,” said the Smithsonian Channel. The host, Jay Ellis, was the recipient of the NAACP Image Award.

The Louisiana State Museum and Sports Hall of Fame has won several design awards, including the National AIA Award for Interior Architecture. Set on the banks of the Cane River Lake, the project is inspired by the riverfront setting, early sustainable practices and spatial equity.

The museum’s interior reflects the region’s fluvial geomorphology—the transformation of the landscape from centuries of carving by the meandering river. Sculpted from over 1,100 unique cast stone panels, the interior seamlessly integrates building systems and serves as a canvas for exhibitions and films.

Jay Dardenne, former lieutenant governor and current commissioner of administration for the state of Louisiana, said, “The new building provides both an icon for the state and an important community center for the region. It is a remarkably innovative structure, setting a high standard for public buildings within Louisiana while reflecting the unique characteristics of our distinctive culture and context.”

Said Trahan, “This recognition exemplifies the aspirations of our clients, collaborators, and colleagues.”

Trahan Architects’ feature will appear in season two of “How Did They Build That?” airing on July 31 at 8 p.m. EST. The show is produced by the Smithsonian Channel and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Trahan Architects is a multi-disciplinary firm with projects that include the renovation of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

Trahan Architects is ranked the number one design firm by Architect 50, the annual ranking by Architect Magazine, the official publication of the American Institute of Architects, which topped the list by building “dramatic, sumptuous and well-detailed projects.”

For more information about the work of Trahan Architects, please visit www.trahanarchitects.com or follow @trahanarchitects on social media.

