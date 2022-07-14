Decentralized E-sports Betting Platform, ArenaPlay Set For Its First Major Listing

Denver, CO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To incorporate the metaverse into our daily lives, ArenaPlay is a decentralized, pan-entertainment competitive platform focusing on games, quizzes, e-sports, and NFTs.

ArenaPlay was built with simplicity, security, and stability, which is why the fastest and one of the largest blockchains in the world, the Binance smart chain, was integrated. Additionally, by enhancing the consensus algorithm, block capacity, and block out interval, ArenaPlay can theoretically achieve 1000TPS usable performance.

ArenaPlay uses zero-knowledge proof technology and is a cross-chain and cross-smart contract technology. ArenaPlay has an advantage over rival blockchain companies because it uses cutting-edge technology like Zero proof and various account mechanisms to ensure the anonymity of transactions.

ArenaPlay's commitment to creating a decentralized platform and hastening the adoption of blockchain technology is demonstrated by the fact that they have raised over $2 million from reputable investors in the blockchain sector, including $1.4 million from IDO by the community. With its native token, $APC, and the addition of a stable token, $MUSD, ArenaPlay uses a dual token economy. Users can exchange $APC earned as in-game rewards for $MUSD on the ArenaPlay platform, which uses MUSD as its stablecoin. This lessens the need to sell and promotes the expansion of the ArenaPlay ecosystem.

The native token, $APC, is a BSC-based token with a 100,000,000 token supply. However, due to a burning mechanism introduced by ArenaPlay, $APC would end up as a deflationary token with a total supply of 10 million. On July 14, APC is scheduled to list on PancakeSwap, the largest DEX on the Binance smart chain. By 1 pm UTC, $APC would be immediately tradable on PancakeSwap, giving the general public the chance to interact with the ArenaPlay community.

CA: 0x2AA504586d6CaB3C59Fa629f74c586d78b93A025.

In addition, the first set of features for ArenaPlay, which includes an e-sports and betting dapp, is set to follow shortly after the listing on pancakeswap. ArenaPlay is a certified project audited by Certik, a leading security blockchain firm. ArenaPlay also held an AMA with Cryptostalkers, providing further insights as to its platform's goal and progress.

Read here: https://medium.com/@stalkerscrypto/ama-recap-cryptostalkers-x-arenaplay-c5a9936ac13e



According to official reports from the ArenaPlay team, the listing on PancakeSwap is the first significant listing for $APC, with listings on some of the top 10 exchanges planned. The goal of ArenaPlay is to uphold the values of fairness, transparency, and impartiality throughout the decentralized entertainment industry.

Contact ArenaPlay through the following channels for more information about ArenaPlay and to learn how to buy $APC:

Website: https://www.apcweb.top/?invit=&h5version=4#/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArenaPlayAPC?s=20&t=LAsbbBKp2RemcBzBsB9zow

