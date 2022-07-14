Knockaround Sunglasses Named Official Sunglasses of Major League Pickleball

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knockaround announced today an agreement with Major League Pickleball (MLP), an elite, team-based professional pickleball league, to be the Official Sunglasses of MLP.

As part of Knockaround's multi-year sponsorship, the brand will immerse itself at all MLP events, including through on-site activation spaces, signage and hospitality opportunities, as well as promotion on social media and MLP livestream productions.

"I am beyond excited that Knockaround is partnering with Major League Pickleball," said Adam Moyer, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Knockaround. "Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and it's clear to me why—it's fun, full of energy, and can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Those ideals align perfectly with what Knockaround is all about and MLP has packaged them wonderfully."

"We are thrilled to welcome Knockaround to the MLP family," said MLP President Brooks Wiley. "Their dedication to fun, creativity and excitement is the perfect fit for what MLP is all about. We look forward to working with Knockaround to showcase our two exciting brands."

At MLP's first event of the season in Austin, Texas, team BLQK defended their title as MLP Champions and became the first and only back-to-back winners in league history. MLP will continue its 2022 season with events in Newport Beach, Calif. (August 5-7), and Columbus, Ohio (October 14-16), giving its 12 teams two more shots at taking home the Pritchard Cup and $100,000. MLP offers the largest prize purse in professional pickleball at $319,000 per event.

About Major League Pickleball

Major League Pickleball is the first-of-its-kind professional team league in the United States, consisting of 12 teams representing the highest level of professional pickleball. Led by Founder & CEO Steve Kuhn, MLP is committed to making an impact in the communities throughout the country, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of pickleball's business, marketing and community relations. As the standard-bearer for the fastest-growing sport in the United States, MLP delivers the highest-quality and most exciting experience in pickleball. With 12 iconic team owners, a co-ed team format, an innovative draft, easy to understand scoring, groundbreaking broadcast quality and the highest prize money events in pro Pickleball, MLP's goal is to elevate and grow the sport in everything it does. With the continued success of MLP network and digital platforms, MLP finds innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's new favorite national pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit MajorLeaguePickleball.net and follow Major League Pickleball on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Knockaround

Knockaround is the original, affordable sunglasses company from San Diego, founded by Adam "Ace" Moyer in 2005. Centered around durable shades that are both practical and stylish, Knockaround provides high-quality sunglasses that won't break the bank. Knockaround has grown to offer numerous different frame styles in a wide range of colors as well as ongoing Limited Edition special releases, collaborations, and an interactive "design your own" custom sunglasses shop. Knockaround Sunglasses have been featured in GQ, US Weekly, and The Today Show, and have been worn by countless celebrities including Matthew McConaughey, John Mayer, Natalie Portman, Snoop Dogg, and John Legend. For more information, visit Knockaround.com or follow (@knockaround) on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

