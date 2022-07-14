Grind24 Announces Rebrand, Expands Vision for Financial Freedom for All

Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grind24, a mobile banking company offering a financial product designed for our diverse and marginalized community members, announced today that it has completed a major rebrand.. Grind24 continues its foray into the competitive fintech space with a new look, prompted by a reinvigorated vision for the company in a post-pandemic landscape.

Grind24 has been a player in fintech since 2019, the company was originally established in the Vector90 space, a coworking space established by the late Nipsey Hussle. Grind24 founder B.C. Silver and Nipsey had a vision for bringing a financial product and local job opportunities to a burgeoning startup scene within the Los Angeles inner-city communities and beyond. In 2020, many small business owners had to reposition their hopes and dreams and wondered if they would survive the pandemic. B.C. knows the pandemic perils for a small business owner and now in 2022, the company has launched its new app design and website with a continued focus on providing better financial services and equality for Black, LatinX and other marginalized people in the financial space.

Grind24 has also garnered stellar partnerships with Unit, Visa and Plaid. The company has a top-tier debit card product offering a touchless, EMV and FDIC insured product. Recently, Grind24 debuted Early Direct Deposit and has more exciting updates coming soon.

B.C. shares thoughts regarding Grind24’s space in an ever changing fintech landscape, “The current fintech space has presented several new options than when I began this journey a few years ago. But I have always hoped my community and anyone who has been marginalized by the system to have options they deserve. Grind24, is built to provide a great banking product to meet the needs of the community we serve and which the traditional banks have overlooked. We’re here to empower our communities while building banking we trust, the best is yet to come. “

Visit grind24.com to explore the new website, brand, and services.

About Grind24

Grind24 is a financial technology solution that is 100% black-owned and founded on the principle that banking services should be designed to not only help, but empower the people. We want to grow our community wealth together so that in the end, we profit alongside our members, not from them. This is why our model focuses on ease and accessibility. We don’t rely on overdraft, monthly service, minimum balance, or other typical consumer fees.

Building Banking We Trust

