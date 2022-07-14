BONA FIDE MASKS CORP. GIVES BACK TO THE COMMUNITY, COMPANY TO DONATE ONE MILLION KN95 MASKS IN 2022.

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), the most trusted mask company for authentic, high-quality masks, announces a donation of over 1 million KN95 respirator masks to nonprofits and organizations in need. Established at the height of the pandemic to address the critical shortage of PPE, Bona Fide Masks® has supported impact-driven philanthropic efforts to address the needs of underserved and critically compromised communities.

The executive team at Bona Fide Masks brings 80+ years of manufacturing and distribution expertise to the business. Over the last four generations, their affiliated company Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. has prioritized community service. Since its inception, Bona Fide Masks has donated hundreds of thousands of masks to frontline workers, schools, charities, soup kitchens and more. The company consistently looks to address the disproportionate effects COVID-19 has on our society.

Recently, Bona Fide Masks has strategically aligned with nonprofit partners such as PPE4ALL, Make-a-Wish, and Supply Bank to kick off a new initiative. For this rollout, the company will solicit customer feedback to determine mask donations. Bona Fide Masks will invite their customers to suggest nonprofits and 501(c)(3) organizations of their choice to support with this allocation of over 1 million authentic KN95 masks. Bona Fide Masks hopes that inviting their customers to drive the donation strategy will further reinforce their broader commitment to the community, as well as customer loyalty through the pandemic.

"We are really excited about this initiative. The idea of giving back is not new to our company, but we are delighted to weave this effort into our overall corporate approach. We have worked hard over the last two years to establish ourselves as the most trusted and authentic mask distributor, investing in our business as we grow. Through direct and exclusive partnerships with top mask producers, which include Powecom®, Harley and Chengde, we have expanded our facilities and inventory, and we have appointed best-in-class logistics partners. We also purchased in-house testing machinery to supplement quality control. This large-scale mask donation is yet another investment we are proud of. We want to thank our customers for their loyalty and support through this pandemic. We look forward to paying their kindness forward to serve the communities that need us most." - Bill Taubner, President, Bona Fide Masks

"It's been a rewarding and refreshing opportunity to work with like-minded organizations like Bona Fide Masks. Both of our organizations were born amid the pandemic, in response to the critical needs of our country. As we continue to grow our organization, we are honored to work with a mask distribution company that takes such a high level of responsibility for delivering authentic and trusted masks to the public. Thanks to their donation, we will be able to serve soup kitchens, health care clinics and elderly communities." - Krishna Koka, CEO, PPE4ALL

PPE4ALL was established to provide personal protective equipment to essential workers, vulnerable populations, and others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. PPE4ALL accomplishes this by addressing critical logistical and infrastructural issues, across the supply chain, with a community-based approach that connects stakeholders with vital resources needed to thrive in the face of obstacles. Bona Fide Masks has committed 100,000 Powecom KN95 respirator masks to this youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit. A donation of 50,000 Harley KN95 respirator masks will also go to SupplyBank, an organization that serves 58 counties with high demand for KN95 and N95 Masks. SupplyBank strives to ensure that under-resourced people have stigma-free access to essential supplies through trusted public and nonprofit agencies in their community.

ABOUT BALL CHAIN MANUFACTURING CO., INC. AND BONA FIDE MASKS CORP.:

The current owners' great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity.

