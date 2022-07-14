GAP Takes Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials On the Road to Remove Barriers to Access

WASHINGTON, DC, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP) President John Dwyer announced the launch of a new mobile health site, which is hitting the road to reduce barriers to clinical trial participation.

While more than six million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, African Americans and Hispanics are disproportionately affected by the disease — but only a fraction of them, around one percent, participate in clinical trials where treatments may be available to them.

It’s a disparity the GAP mobile research site is working to address, beginning on July 19 with a series of stops in the Orlando, Fla. metropolitan area.

“Increasing diversity in Alzheimer’s clinical trials is the first best step we can take towards advancing the drug development pipeline to better treat — or eventually cure — this terrible disease,” Dwyer said. “By bringing clinical trials to people in their communities, we can help reduce the barriers that may inhibit people from participating in Alzheimer’s research studies.”

These hurdles can include the cost of transportation and language barriers, among others.

At every GAP mobile site stop, people who are typically at risk for developing Alzheimer’s can participate in pre-screening visits that only take 15-20 minutes, instead of the typical several hours. The screenings will tell whether a person is able to participate in an Alzheimer’s prevention study, which is the first GAP-enabled fully supported prevention clinical trial.

Other resources offered at each stop include brain health education, free memory screenings and information from other local partners about community resources.

“Helping connect traditionally underrepresented people with educational resources, as well as building trust in communities where Alzheimer’s is so prevalent, is something that we’re excited to do,” said Tamiko Magee-Rodgers, associate director, Recruitment and Strategic Initiatives.

“With Alzheimer’s, prevention matters,” Dwyer said. “While there are a number of clinical trials for treatments, that’s not true for clinical trials that address prevention. This one does. And we’re taking it to the communities where people live.”

Mobile Site Event Details:

July 19 (11 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Oviedo Amphitheatre and Cultural Center

357 Center Lake Lane, Oviedo, FL 32765

Event type: Health fair and pre-screenings

July 20 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Fran Carlton Center

11 N. Forest Ave.

Apopka, FL 32703

Event type: Health fair and pre-screenings

July 21 (10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Golden Corral

907 Taylor Road

Port Orange, FL 32127

Event Type: Lunch and learn and pre-screenings