Truepill Names Paul Greenall as Chief Business Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill, the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy infrastructure to transform consumer healthcare, today announced that Paul Greenall has joined the company as Chief Business Officer to oversee global operations and lead the company’s business strategy, operational partnerships, and joint ventures. Greenall brings to Truepill more than 20 years of pharmacy, logistics, venture capital, and operations experience. As Truepill’s first CBO, he will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Sid Viswanathan.



“Paul joins Truepill as a well-respected industry leader with extensive experience successfully leading companies through growth and transformation. His impressive operations, strategy, and business development expertise, coupled with his deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Viswanathan. “I’m incredibly proud of all Truepill has accomplished to date, and I’m confident that with Paul on board we’ll further optimize our operations and partnerships as we continue to grow.”

Greenall joins Truepill after serving as Chief Strategy Officer at Prophet, where he oversaw growth strategy, planning, M&A, partnerships, and internal operations as well as worked with companies across the payer, provider, life sciences, and consumer health sectors to execute successful growth strategies on a global scale. Prior to Prophet, he spent nearly a decade as a senior leader at Fortune 7 healthcare company, McKesson, where he led overall enterprise strategy and portfolio management, and launched new business ventures across McKesson's businesses. He continues to hold Board Director seats on healthcare technology businesses. A seasoned healthcare strategist and operations executive, Greenall brings a unique perspective to Truepill’s executive leadership team.

“Truepill has built and scaled a first-in-kind solution that enables companies to deliver dynamic patient-centric experiences. I’m thrilled to join Sid and the team as we work together to transform consumer healthcare,” said Greenall. “Partners and customers across healthcare and life sciences are excited to explore new solutions powered by the Truepill platform and its data capabilities. I’m looking forward to this next chapter and to helping bring world-class healthcare experiences to life.”

Greenall is the newest addition to Truepill’s executive leadership team. Led by CEO Sid Viswanathan, the team includes Chief Financial Officer, Ana Schrank, Chief People Officer, John Foster, and Chief Growth Officer, Doreen Bortel. To learn more about Truepill, visit truepill.com.

Truepill powers the future of consumer healthcare, connecting telehealth, diagnostic, and pharmacy infrastructure to create innovative solutions for leading companies. Truepill enables its partners to deliver convenient and accessible care and provides the building blocks needed to launch and scale world-class healthcare experiences. Founded in 2016, Truepill’s expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, white label packaging, product design and more. With a nationwide network of owned and operated pharmacies, diagnostics manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and FDA registration. Learn more at www.truepill.com.

