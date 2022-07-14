The Americans NFTs Attention Surges Amidst Free Mint Announcement

New York, NY, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Americans NFT, a non-fungible token (NFT) collection has been receiving a lot of attention in the build-up to its launch. The Americans NFT is a 10.000 piece collection on the Ethereum blockchain launching a “free mint” drop. The highly anticipated launch is fuelled by various factors. This time around the momentum is different than your traditional “hot drop”, let’s break it down:



The American NFTs artwork is a derivative of the famed CryptoPunks collectibles. The collection is rumored to be founded by the creators of a blue-chip NFT collection, who are yet to come out to the public. The momentum seems to be caused by a few factors: (1) artwork as creative and unique as Cryptopunks, a billion-dollar project, and most of all: (2) the overwhelming support from Americans and their patriotism, with the synergy of (3) free mints and the NFT degen meta.

Earlier this week the NFT space has seen the momentum of “The Saudis”, a collection totalled 6,700 ETH (roughly $7.7 million) in sales volume since its mint, The Americans NFT is bringing this momentum to new heights as the community fills up with all American native collectors.

The collection is launching as a free mint, meaning the first NFT is free and afterward 0.03 ETH. The project has long-term plans by creating its native token $Americans Token, Senate DAO with voting rights and shared revenue, “State ownership” as in land being airdropped to the holders.

The collection received over 15.000 followers in just a few minutes after influencer Kevin Susanto noticed them. Kevin Susanto has over 220.000 followers on Twitter and is considered one of the most prominent NFT educators. The American NFTs are scheduled to mint on Friday 15th of July - at 1 PM EST.

