CLA Wealth Advisors Listed Among Top Defined Contribution Plan Advisors

Charlotte, NC, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA Wealth Advisors (CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC), an SEC-registered investment advisor, announced it was selected as a Top DC Advisor Multi-Office Firm 2021 by the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA).

NAPA’s fourth annual list was determined based on self-reported defined contribution (DC) assets under advisement as of December 31, 2021. The NAPA list features firms with more than one office and at least $1 billion in DC assets under advisement. Firms were ranked on a variety of factors, including:

Defined contribution assets under advisement

Total defined contribution plans supported

Defined contribution plan participants

Number of offices

“CLA Wealth Advisors is honored to be selected for this recognition,” said Clayton Bland, chief wealth advisory officer. “We understand the importance of retirement planning and how designing a customized retirement plan can help meet the goals of a business and its employees.”

CLA Wealth Advisors works with thousands of privately held business owners, senior corporate executives, professionals, families, and institutions. Multidisciplinary teams with vast financial planning, investment, tax, and risk management experience offer planning and guidance to help clients reach their professional and personal goals. The CLA Wealth Advisors team also has professionals with deep experience serving small to midsized privately held companies and startups with all types of benefit plans.

For more information about CLA Wealth Advisors, please visit claconnect.com/services/wealth-advisory.

The National Association of Plan Advisors awarded the Top DC Advisor Multi-Office Firms 2021 recognition to CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC based on data compiled for CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors. NAPA publishes this list based on a number of criteria and includes the firms’ numbers of defined contribution plans, plan participants, employees, advisors, offices, and state locations.

NAPA sets its own ranking criteria and CLA Wealth Advisors has no influence on the criteria. Rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of a firm’s future performance, nor do they evaluate the quality of services provided to clients or guarantee that a client will experience a certain level of results if CLA Wealth Advisors is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of CLA Wealth Advisors by any of its clients.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 7,500 people, 121 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachment