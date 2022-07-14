Cordless Power Tools Market to Reach $35.62 Billion by 2027. Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Culture Complimenting the Growth of the Market - Arizton

Chicago, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the cordless power tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period. The DIY culture is one of the major drivers for cordless power tools. The DIY concept is also gaining momentum in the developing economies of India, Brazil, and South Africa. Consumers in the residential sector often take up repair and enhancing activities that improve their skills and prove cost-efficient. Furthermore, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other specialty stores such as Home Depot offer DIY projects thereby driving the market for DIY tools, which eventually raises the demand for cordless power tools.



Cordless Power Tools Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $35.62 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $21.17 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 10.67% MARKET SIZE-UNIT SHIPMENT (2027) 516.13 million Units BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 GEOGRAPHY North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA

Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing

Industry 4.0: It advocates the integration of the manufacturing plant with other business functions, including inbound logistics, outbound logistics, and customer services, to develop holistic and adaptive automation system architectures that can make use of battery-operated drills and wrenches for precision assembly.

Industry 4.0 for Process: It describes smart-networked sensors as a foundational part of the industry 4.0 process architecture. These sensors communicate with the automation system and control and interact with business systems. Industry 4.0 for the process is a concept driven by NAMUR and VDI/VDE in collaboration with various prominent industry leaders. The miniature sensors can be designed with electronic-grade cordless drills.

The major challenge in automation manufacturing is the lack of multi-vendor portability, wherein both industrial structures and systems are to be designed for easy migration and retrofitting. Precision parts have a great role to play in the implementation of this automation ecosystem as they can be designed and implemented on a modular basis without any impact on the larger system. However, the same warrants the need for standardization between vendors, at least on the design and specifications of the precision parts assembly process.

Key Highlights

The cordless power tools market is expected to witness unit shipments of 516.13 million units by 2027.

Based on the tool type, drillers and fastening tools accounted for the highest revenue. The segment generated an additional revenue of $3.2 billion.

North America dominates the cordless power tools market and accounts for 29.60% of the total share. The revenue in this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.53% to reach $9.90 billion during the forecast period.

The industrial end user segment contributed 75.17% of the total market revenue, while the construction industry accounted for $4.01 billion, followed by the automotive industry. APAC is the fastest-growing market for cordless power tools and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period.

Europe is home to world-class manufacturing facilities and accounted for approximately, 25.85% of the global cordless power tool market in 2021.

The rising industrial production in automobiles, construction, household appliances, and other sectors, is expected to boost the demand for cordless power tools in Latin America.

MEA accounted for the smallest market for cordless power tools, with a market share of approximately 8.56% of the global market share.





Market Segmentation

Tool Type

Drilling and Fastening Tools Drills Impact Drivers Impact Wrenches Screwdrivers & Nut Runners

Sawing and Cutting Tools Jigsaws Reciprocating Saws Circular Saws Band Saws Shears and Nibblers

Demolition Tools Demolition Hammers Rotary Hammers Hammer drills

Material Removal Tools Sanders Grinders

Routing Tools Others Dust Extractors Heat and Glue Guns Layout Tools Laser Tools



End-User

Industrial Automotive Aerospace Electronics Energy Construction Shipbuilding Other Industry

Commercial

Residential

Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

APAC China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Mexico Brazil

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Turkey South Africa UAE







Competitive Analysis

The global cordless power tools market is characterised by high competition and low market concentration. To maintain a strong market presence, vendors are changing and refining their unique value propositions. The cordless power tools market is currently moderately fragmented, with vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, and Techtronic Industries dominating. Vendors must develop new technologies and need to remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage. Many international players are expected to expand their global reach during the forecast period, particularly in fast-developing APAC and Latin American countries, to gain a larger market share.

In addition, improving global economic conditions will fuel the growth of the market, making it an attractive time for the launch of new products. Arizton believes that global players will grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products, which can pose a threat to competitors' products and make their products non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover R&D and commercialization costs.

Major Vendors:

Stanley Black & Decker

Techtronic Industries

Robert Bosch

Makita

Hilti





Other Prominent

Atlas Copco

Apex Tool Group

Ingersoll Rand

Snap-on

Koki Holdings

Emerson

Panasonic

Fortive

Positec

CHERVON

FEIN

FERM

AIMCO

Uryu Seisaku

INTERSKOL

Festool

Kyocera

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

STIHL

Blount International

