JM Family Enterprises Acquires Futura Title & Escrow

Deerfield Beach, Fla., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with over $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,700 associates, recently made another significant investment in its growth strategy with the acquisition of Futura Title & Escrow LLC, a family of leading independent title and escrow companies providing superior customer service in the Pacific Northwest.

“JM Family is in the business of helping other companies succeed, and our goal is to strategically leverage our strong culture and core competencies to ensure continued success for Futura and its family of companies,” said Ron Coombs, president of JM Family Holdings & Services, which supports the execution of the JM Family’s growth strategy and acquisition efforts. “We welcome Futura and its 700 associates to JM Family and are excited about our future growth together.”

Futura was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. The company currently has four unique brands serving high-growth real estate markets: Alliance Title & Escrow, AmeriTitle, Pacific Alliance Title, and Kittitas Title and Escrow. Together, they offer single source solutions for title and escrow services on real estate transactions for clients in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Montana and Wyoming.

“Being a part of JM Family Enterprises will allow us to continue our tradition of operating as a privately-owned, independent title agency,” said Larry Matney, CEO of Futura Title & Escrow, LLC, who has been with the company since 2000. “Our shared values, associate and customer-centric focus, and commitment to our communities makes this an ideal home for the Futura Title companies. JM Family is one of the finest and largest private family-owned businesses in the country, and we are excited to partner with them to continue growing the company within our current footprint and beyond."

Futura, the largest independent title and escrow group in the Pacific Northwest operating 72 branches, is also actively seeking to grow its footprint. Futura’s family of companies opened more than 100,000 title orders last year and currently serves 63 counties in the region.

There are many parallels between JM Family and Futura that make this acquisition an excellent fit. Among them are a strong culture and core values, a commitment to results driven by quality and integrity, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a focus on providing an excellent customer experience.

JM Family Holdings is strategically positioned with considerable capital to make long-term investments and acquisitions that will position companies for continued success. Its current focus areas for growth include Franchise Services, Financial Services and Business Services, as well as continued investment in its core auto business. JM Family Holdings will continue to seek additional acquisitions to grow existing platforms and to add more platforms as the company enters new industries, Coombs said.

As a long-term partner, JM Family is invested in its companies, associates, and its communities.

Locke Lord LLP served as the legal advisor and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to JM Family. Parr Brown Gee & Loveless served as the legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor to Futura.

About Futura Title & Escrow

Futura Title & Escrow, LLC is the largest independent title and escrow group in the Pacific Northwest. Headquartered in Boise Idaho, Futura is the parent company of Alliance Title & Escrow, LLC; AmeriTitle, LLC; Kittitas Title and Escrow; and Pacific Alliance Title and Escrow. With 72 branch operations serving 63 counties in Idaho, Oregon, and parts of Montana, Washington, and Wyoming, the Futura Title family of companies specializes in a complete range of commercial and residential title and escrow services.

The Futura Title vision is to provide both local and national customers with an outstanding customer experience.

Futura Title, through its 72 branches, focuses on local customers. Futura facilitates this by taking pride in our local communities and staffing our network of convenient locations with trustworthy and knowledgeable professionals. Our staff expertly handles the details in every transaction with fast and friendly service, making our customers’ needs our top priority. From first-time homebuyers to builder/developer projects, our customers enjoy a level of experience and service that is unsurpassed.

Futura Title, through its centralized platform, focuses on regional and national customers. Futura provides centralized services and a single point of contact for national and regional customers’ title and escrow transactions. We enhance our customers’ success by partnering to understand their ever-evolving workflows; providing viable solutions; keeping abreast of housing industry trends; and harnessing top-of-the-line technology.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $18 billion in revenue and more than 4,700 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, a company committed to improving automotive dealers’ performance by offering Finance & Insurance products and services, dealership training and consulting; World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast; JM Lexus, one of South Florida’s leading Lexus dealers; and Home Franchise Concepts®, a multi-brand franchise network consisting of Budget Blinds®, Tailored Living® featuring PremierGarage®, Concrete Craft®, AdvantaClean®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Bath Tune-Up®, Two Maids® and Aussie Pet Mobile®; and Futura Title & Escrow, a family of leading independent title and escrow companies which includes Alliance Title & Escrow, AmeriTitle, Pacific Alliance Title, and Kittitas Title and Escrow.

JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 24 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

