HTLF’s Commercial Card Program Ranked by Nilson Report for Seventh Consecutive Year

DUBUQUE, Iowa, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, continues to display consistent strength in the commercial payments space. Nilson Report ranked HTLF among the top U.S. commercial credit card issuers for the seventh year in a row.



HTLF saw a 48 percent increase in purchase volume growth and ranked 31st overall among purchasing and fleet card issuers, an improvement from 36th in 2020.

Nilson Report ranking reflects HTLF’s innovative approach to digital technology products and providing excellent customer education and experiences.

“Companies can improve cash flow, manage expenses and reduce payment fraud by partnering with HTLF. We help businesses define and implement a comprehensive payments strategy,” said Nicole Dews, HTLF’s Director of Treasury and Payment Solutions.

“With our suite of payment solutions including integrated payables, virtual card and contactless cards, HTLF and our banks are helping clients streamline their AP process, optimize working capital and create a recurring revenue stream.”

Also this year, HTLF was again recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Banks,” earning our best ranking yet of #28 amongst a nationwide group of 100 leading banking organizations with assets ranging from $9 billion to over $2 trillion.

For 50 years, Nilson Report has been a respected source of payments industry news and market insight. Nilson analyzes and reports on the performance of hundreds of credit, debit and prepaid card issuers, transaction acquirers and technology vendors with an unbiased perspective.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.2 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland’s management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors included in Heartland’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, include, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war, (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the loss of key executives or employees; (viii) changes in consumer spending; (ix) unexpected results of acquisitions; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.