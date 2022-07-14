White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.79 Million, or $1.79 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2022; Second Quarter Results Highlighted By Strong Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

| Source: White River Bancshares White River Bancshares

Fayetteville, Arkansas, UNITED STATES

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.79 million, or $1.79 per dilute share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.08 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. In the immediate prior quarter, the Company earned $1.07 million, or $1.08 per diluted share. In the first six months of 2022, net income was $2.9 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $3.75 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021. All financial results are unaudited.

“Our results for the second quarter of 2022 were highlighted by an increase in net interest income generation and net interest margin expansion,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We generated double digit year-over-year growth in both loans and core deposits, in part due to new customer relationships from our existing market locations and new markets in Harrison and Jonesboro that opened earlier this year. As expected, net income for the second quarter was impacted by the reduction in PPP income when compared to the year ago quarter, as we continue to wind down from the unprecedented events of the pandemic. Results were also impacted by the investments we have made in employee retention and in our new market locations.   However, we are very encouraged with the progress these new locations are making, as both are exceeding our expectations for growth, and already contributing to operating revenue. We are also making advancements with our plans to enter a new market later this year with the recently formed division of Signature Bank of Arkansas, Banco Sí! This new division will employ bilingual staff as we increase our efforts to better serve Arkansas area Latinos.”

“We continue to strengthen our core funding mix with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 25.0% compared to a year ago, and representing 33.9% of total deposits at quarter end,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “By building out our core deposit base, we are able to fund new loan activity with core deposits and reduce our reliance on borrowed funds, contributing to the net interest margin expanding 26 basis points compared to the second quarter a year ago.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Second quarter net income was $1.79 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $2.08 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.81%, compared to 1.04% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 9.28%, from 10.95% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • Second quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded 31 basis points to 3.87%, compared to 3.56% in the second quarter a year ago.
  • There was no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022, or the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net loans increased 10.2% to $709.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $643.6 million at June 30, 2021.  
  • Total deposits increased 13.4% to $778.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $685.9 million a year ago.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased 25.0% to $264.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $211.3 million a year ago.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $185,000, or 0.02% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to almost nil, or 0.00% of total assets, at June 30, 2021.
  • Book value per common share was $76.61 at June 30, 2022, from $79.91 a year ago.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.59% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.22% for the Bank at June 30, 2022.

Income Statement

The Company’s NIM expanded 31 basis points to 3.87% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.56% in the second quarter of 2021. In the first six months of 2022, the NIM was 3.72%, compared to 3.69% in the first six months of 2021.

“The changes we made in our investments and funding mix over the last several quarters continue to reduce our dependency on brokered CDs, internet CDs and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, and resulted in significant net interest margin expansion during the second quarter. Our balance sheet remains well positioned to continue to benefit from any additional Fed rate increases,” said Brant Ward, Chief Operating Officer.

Net interest income increased 20.0% to $8.2 million, compared to $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total interest income increased 13.4% to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Total interest expense decreased by 25.5% to $869,000 in the second quarter of 2022, from $1.2 million during the second quarter of 2021.   In the first six months of 2022, net interest income increased 12.4% to $15.5 million, compared to $13.8 million in the first six months of 2021.

Noninterest income was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, which was unchanged compared to the second quarter a year ago. Higher wealth management fee income was offset by lower secondary market fee income during the second quarter of 2022.   In the first six months of the year, noninterest income decreased 13.4% to $2.9 million, compared to $3.4 million in the first six months of 2021.

Noninterest expense increased to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Higher commissions due to increased revenues in business lines, residual costs related to the core conversion and costs associated with the two new markets contributed to the increase during the second quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter a year ago.   In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $14.6 million, compared to $12.3 million in the first six months of 2021.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 10.5% to $896.1 million at June 30, 2022, from $810.7 million at June 30, 2021, and increased modestly compared to $895.6 million at March 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $50.6 million at June 30, 2022 from $40.9 million a year ago and decreased when compared to $90.3 million at March 31, 2022. Investment securities increased to $95.8 million at June 30, 2022, from $87.7 million a year ago, as the Company continued to move cash balances into better yielding investment securities during the quarter.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 10.2% to $709.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $643.6 million a year ago, and increased 4.2% compared to $680.4 million three months earlier.  

“Loan growth was robust during the quarter, increasing 4.2% over the three-month period, or 16.8% annualized. Our team has done an excellent job with new loan originations, and we anticipate this trend to continue with strong demand for 1-4 family loans,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

Total deposits increased 13.4% to $778.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $685.9 million a year ago and increased modestly compared to $776.7 million at March 31, 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits increased 25.0% to $264.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $211.3 million a year ago. New customer relationships, primarily with low-cost checking accounts, continue to account for a majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances continue to decline, totaling $10.9 million at June 30, 2022, from $16.8 million at June 30, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity was $76.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $77.4 million at June 30, 2021, and $78.0 million at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $76.61 at June 30, 2022, from $79.91 at June 30, 2021, and $78.61 at March 31, 2022. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share during the current quarter was primarily due to a $6.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related primarily to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $82.91 at June 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

“Asset quality remains strong, and we continue to focus on maintaining a moderate risk profile,” said Maland. Due to sound credit quality and a strong allowance for loan losses, the Company reported no provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2022, or the second quarter of 2021.

Nonperforming loans totaled $185,000 at June 30, 2022. This compared to $114,000 in nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, and no nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $185,000 at June 30, 2022, compared to $664,000 at March 31, 2022, and no nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021. Total nonperforming assets were 0.02% of total assets at June 30, 2022, 0.07% at March 31, 2022, and 0.00% at June 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $8.3 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $8.7 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. Net loan recoveries were $50,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $11,000 in the first quarter of 2022, and net loan recoveries of $3,000 in the second quarter of 2021.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio estimate of 10.22%, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.54%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.54% and Total capital ratio of 12.59%, at June 30, 2022.

Recent Developments

Earlier this year, the Company announced plans to launch a new market employing bilingual staff as it increases its efforts to better serve Arkansas area Latinos. Banco Sí!, a recently formed division of Signature Bank of Arkansas, will focus on a growing segment of the population who feels underserved by traditional banks. The name Banco Sí! (meaning “Yes Bank” in Spanish) was chosen to send a positive message to the Latino community, who has historically been told ‘no’ where finances are concerned. The initial market location is planned for downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. First St.

“The Latino community has grown to become the largest minority community in the region and the United States, and we believe it is underserved,” said Ward. “Our mission is to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses that traditionally have not had access in the past.”

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company opened its sixth market, located in Harrison in the Durand Center at 303 N. Main Street, Suite 100. Harrison, located in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, is nationally recognized as one of the "Best Small Towns in America" and was previously featured in Where to Retire Magazine as one of the best retirement towns in the United States. https://www.cityofharrison.com/

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms.   White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Recently, the Company has expanded into Northeast Arkansas, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced in January 2022 that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill will begin construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates two markets in Washington County, two markets in Benton County, two markets in Monroe County, one market in Boone County and one market in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the average home in Washington County sold for $348,000, up 28.2% in February 2022, compared to a year ago, with an average of 76 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $363,000, up 12.9% from a year ago with an average of 69 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 4.52% from 2022 through 2027, and median household income is projected to increase by 8.35% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 5.89% from 2022 through 2027, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.08%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 7.25% from 2022 through 2027 and median household income is projected to increase by 11.05%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 0.37% from 2022 through 2027 and median household income is projected to increase by 12.48%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.13% from2022 through 2027, and the median household income is projected to increase by 4.13%.

Sources:

http://www.nwarealtors.org/market-statistics/
https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

     
WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021
       
ASSETS
  
Cash and cash equivalents $50,573,165  $90,266,129  $40,901,895 
Investment securities  95,838,246   85,467,563   87,703,034 
Loans held for sale  850,823   1,071,950   4,754,632 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses  709,314,619   680,309,888   643,628,102 
Premises and equipment, net  28,190,083   27,647,249   24,531,056 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  -   550,100   100 
Accrued interest receivable  2,277,196   2,122,175   2,171,138 
Deferred income taxes  3,725,608   2,907,803   1,863,572 
Other investments  3,112,208   3,201,021   2,896,985 
Other assets  2,217,851   2,085,714   2,288,891 
       
     Total Assets $896,099,799  $895,629,592  $810,739,405 
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing $264,120,048  $264,274,031  $211,286,665 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  338,840,798   327,938,288   273,230,907 
Time deposits  175,145,169   184,455,754   201,376,123 
Total deposits  778,106,015   776,668,073   685,893,695 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  10,851,757   10,933,627   16,843,983 
Notes payable  10,810,660   10,804,347   10,785,412 
Accrued interest payable  131,828   305,509   227,688 
Other liabilities  19,973,364   18,917,083   19,555,885 
       
     Total Liabilities  819,873,624   817,628,639   733,306,663 
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock  10,039   10,012   9,763 
Surplus  89,091,965   88,767,186   88,115,762 
Accumulated deficit  (6,042,971)  (6,833,041)  (10,844,363)
Treasury stock, at cost  (563,441)  (563,441)  (433,365)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (6,269,417)  (3,379,763)  584,945 
Total stockholders' equity  76,226,175   78,000,953   77,432,742 
       
     Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $896,099,799  $895,629,592  $810,739,405 
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2022  2022  2021
       
Interest income:      
Loans, including fees $8,539,519 $7,782,702  $7,686,752
Investment securities  443,419  381,916   335,534
Federal funds sold and other  121,771  26,019   10,044
Total interest income  9,104,709  8,190,637   8,032,330
       
Interest expense:      
Deposits  642,622  660,966   897,065
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  58,483  66,905   101,616
Notes payable  167,874  167,874   167,874
Federal funds purchased and other  -  -   -
Total interest expense  868,979  895,745   1,166,555
Net interest income  8,235,730  7,294,892   6,865,775
Provision for loan losses  -  -   -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  8,235,730  7,294,892   6,865,775
       
Non-interest income:      
Service charges and fees on deposits  123,432  130,114   126,017
Wealth management fee income  632,367  624,926   561,092
Secondary market fee income  397,351  402,249   666,363
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  9,520  (161,000)  -
Other non-interest income  414,046  344,150   280,525
Total non-interest income  1,576,716  1,340,439   1,633,997
       
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and benefits  4,933,794  4,639,448   3,831,206
Occupancy and equipment  815,223  762,869   583,330
Data processing  517,583  740,013   344,373
Marketing and business development  382,409  289,693   203,134
Professional services  420,007  465,147   362,274
Other non-interest expense  357,930  311,094   356,396
Total non-interest expense  7,426,946  7,208,264   5,680,713
       
Income before income taxes  2,385,500  1,427,067   2,819,059
Income tax provision  600,433  352,206   742,044
     Net income $1,785,067 $1,074,861  $2,077,015
       
Earnings per share:      
Basic $1.79 $1.08  $2.14
Diluted $1.79 $1.08  $2.14
       


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
 
 Six Months Ended
 June 30,
  2022   2021
    
Interest income:   
Loans, including fees$16,322,221  $15,545,683
Investment securities 825,335   701,336
Federal funds sold and other 147,790   15,427
Total interest income 17,295,346   16,262,446
    
Interest expense:   
Deposits 1,303,588   1,899,889
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,388   205,365
Notes payable 335,748   335,748
Federal funds purchased and other -   2,109
Total interest expense 1,764,724   2,443,111
Net interest income 15,530,622   13,819,335
Provision for loan losses -   -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,530,622   13,819,335
    
Non-interest income:   
Service charges and fees on deposits 253,546   252,281
Wealth management fee income 1,257,293   1,067,131
Secondary market fee income 799,600   1,588,220
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (151,480)  -
Other non-interest income 758,196   461,853
Total non-interest income 2,917,155   3,369,485
    
Non-interest expense:   
Salaries and benefits 9,573,242   7,863,787
Occupancy and equipment 1,578,092   1,227,363
Data processing 1,257,596   930,772
Marketing and business development 672,102   272,942
Professional services 885,154   1,299,077
Other non-interest expense 669,024   700,314
Total non-interest expense 14,635,210   12,294,255
    
Income before income taxes 3,812,567   4,894,565
Income tax provision 952,639   1,264,725
     Net income$2,859,928  $3,629,840
    
Earnings per share:   
Basic$2.88  $3.75
Diluted$2.88  $3.75
    



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
   
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
  Three Months Ended Year ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, December 31,
   2022   2022   2021   2021 
         
Earnings per share:        
Numerator:        
  Net income available to common shareholders' $1,785,067  $1,074,861  $2,077,015  $7,050,823 
Denominator:        
 Weighted average common shares outstanding  994,996   992,299   969,060   975,058 
 Effect of dilutive securities:        
  Stock options  499   470   -   - 
    Weighted average common shares        
      outstanding - assuming dilution $995,495  $992,769  $969,060  $975,058 
Basic earnings per common share $1.79  $1.08  $2.14  $7.23 
Diluted earnings per common share $1.79  $1.08  $2.14  $7.23 
         
Profitability:        
Numerator:        
  Net income $1,785,067  $1,074,861  $2,077,015  $7,050,823 
Denominator:        
  Average total assets for period  887,698,554   861,905,507   804,426,762   806,437,028 
  Average total equity for period  77,135,728   79,758,478   76,082,454   77,002,249 
Return on average assets  0.81%  0.51%  1.04%  0.87%
Return on average equity  9.28%  5.47%  10.95%  9.16%
         
Efficiency Ratio:        
Numerator:        
  Net interest income $8,235,730  $7,294,892  $6,865,775  $28,269,337 
  Non-interest income  1,576,716   1,340,439   1,633,997   6,588,205 
   Total Income $9,812,446  $8,635,331  $8,499,772  $34,857,542 
Denominator:        
  Non-interest expense $7,426,946  $7,208,264  $5,680,713  $25,345,327 
 Efficiency ratio  75.69%  83.47%  66.83%  72.71%
         
  (Unaudited) (Audited)
  June 30, March 31, June 30, December 31,
   2022   2022   2021   2021 
         
Asset Quality:        
  Net (recoveries) charge-offs $(49,997) $(10,567) $(3,076) $461,663 
  Classified assets  484,483   1,080,354   4,339,548   5,434,111 
  Nonperforming loans  184,570   113,616   -   220,616 
  Nonperforming assets  184,570   663,716   100   932,326 
Total nonperforming loans to total loans  0.03%  0.02%  0.00%  0.03%
Total nonperforming loans to total assets  0.02%  0.01%  0.00%  0.03%
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  0.02%  0.07%  0.00%  0.11%
         



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2022 2021
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $62,514,372 $121,771 0.78% $47,437,924 $10,044 0.08%
Investment securities  94,260,851  443,419 1.89%  75,797,411  335,534 1.78%
Loan receivable (1)  697,638,767  8,539,519 4.91%  650,413,942  7,686,752 4.74%
Total interest-earning assets  854,413,990 $9,104,709 4.27%  773,649,277 $8,032,330 4.16%
Noninterest-earning assets  33,284,564      30,777,485    
Total assets $887,698,554     $804,426,762    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $506,565,372 $642,622 0.51% $483,238,851 $897,065 0.74%
FHLB advances & Fed Funds Purchased  10,879,395  58,483 2.16%  16,880,488  101,616 2.41%
Notes payable  10,807,745  167,874 6.23%  10,782,153  167,874 6.24%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  528,252,512 $868,979 0.66%  510,901,492 $1,166,555 0.92%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  282,310,314      217,442,816    
Total liabilities  810,562,826      728,344,308    
Stockholders' equity  77,135,728      76,082,454    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $887,698,554     $804,426,762    
Net interest-earning assets $326,161,478     $262,747,785    
Net interest spread   $8,235,730 3.61%   $6,865,775 3.25%
Net interest margin     3.87%     3.56%
             
             
(1) Origination fee income and costs are generally recognized in earnings when incurred which, in our opinion does not produce results that differ materially from recognizing the fees and costs over the life of the loan as required by GAAP.
   


WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
   
  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2022   2021 
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $56,691,768 $147,790 0.53% $37,951,724 $15,427 0.08%
Investment securities  90,422,018  825,335 1.84%  73,216,203  701,336 1.93%
Loan receivable (1)  693,829,458  16,322,221 4.74%  644,939,642  15,545,683 4.86%
Total interest-earning assets  840,943,244 $17,295,346 4.15%  756,107,569 $16,262,446 4.34%
Noninterest-earning assets  33,687,594      30,560,913    
Total assets $874,630,838     $786,668,482    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $504,926,819 $1,303,588 0.52% $476,269,326 $1,899,889 0.80%
FHLB advances & Fed Funds Purchased  11,527,880  125,388 2.19%  19,919,473  207,474 2.10%
Notes payable  10,804,509  335,748 6.27%  10,778,671  335,748 6.28%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  527,259,208 $1,764,724 0.67%  506,967,470 $2,443,111 0.97%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  268,931,772      204,326,933    
Total liabilities  796,190,980      711,294,403    
Stockholders' equity  78,439,858      75,374,079    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $874,630,838     $786,668,482    
Net interest-earning assets $313,684,036     $249,140,099    
Net interest spread   $15,530,622 3.47%   $13,819,335 3.37%
Net interest margin     3.72%     3.69%
             
             
(1) Origination fee income and costs are generally recognized in earnings when incurred which, in our opinion does not produce results that differ materially from recognizing the fees and costs over the life of the loan as required by GAAP.


Contact: Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754