West Palm Beach Selected as Host Site for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp – APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Power and Light will host a Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students in the Fall of 2022. The No Cost AI Bootcamp in West Palm Beach will be targeted at high school students and will introduce underserved students in grades 9 through 12 to basic AI concepts and skills.



Florida Power and Light is one of 20+ host companies selected to host 30 camps across the US in Fall 2022.

The Florida Power and Light Bootcamp will be held over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

The student and parent application are now open at markcubanai.org/application. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Throughout the AI Bootcamp, students will learn what artificial intelligence is and is not, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, and the ethical implications of AI systems including but not limited to TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars to name a few.

Students will benefit from volunteer mentor instructors who are knowledgeable about data science and able to help students quickly understand material normally taught at a collegiate level. As part of the 5-hour curriculum, students also get to work in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, each day to build their own AI applications related to Chatbots, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains volunteer mentors, and recruits and selects local students to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and Florida Power and Light work together to provide food, transportation, and access to laptops for students at no cost throughout the duration of Bootcamp.

"This bootcamp gave me the opportunity to discover the potential that AI has to revolutionize our world, but more importantly, it helped me see that I have a place to make an impact and contribute to that progress. "- Sarah S.

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI Bootcamp initiative has hosted free AI bootcamps for students across several US cities, including Dallas, Pasadena, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City to name a few. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 450+ students to date and has a goal to have 1,000 students graduate from AI Bootcamps Program in 2023.

Students interested in applying to the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp should do so before Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at markcubanai.org/application. To see our 2022 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps, please visit markcubanai.org/faq.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation

Phone: 309-840-0348

Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org