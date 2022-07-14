The Europe Lawn Mower Market to Hit $12.11 Billion by 2027. Prospering Smart Cities Fueling the Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, the Europe lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2022-2027. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the demand for innovative lawn mowing equipment across Europe. The increasing use of commercial lawn mowers in golf courses, large parks and lawns are driving the deployment of new commercial technologies in lawn mowing equipment. Thus, all these factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



Europe Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $12.11 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $7.8 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 7.46% MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2027) 16484 thousand Units BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LARGEST SHARE UK COUNTRIES COVERED UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, and Austria

Key Insights

The Europe lawn mowers market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.82% by volume during the forecast period. UK, Germany & France are the key markets dominating the Europe lawn mowers market.

With sustainable practices integrated into landscapes in Europe, meaningful innovations in the space of battery technology are expected to grow more than ever. Therefore, the use of lithium-ion technologies is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Thereby supporting the demand for battery powered lawn mowers in the market.

Walk-behind lawn mowers dominate the Europe lawn mowers market in terms of volume and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021-2027.

The high gasoline prices in various European countries such as Norway, Finland, Iceland, and others due to the Russia and Ukraine conflict is expected to hamper the demand for gasoline-based lawn mowers in the respective markets.

The residential segment is expected to add a revenue of $2,566.53 million in the Europe lawn mowers market during the forecast period.

The government of various European countries are taking initiatives to boost the green cover across cities which is intended to boost the Europe’s lawn mowers industry. For instance, in 2021, Milton (a village in Austria) planned investments of more than $4 million for the construction of public parks to expand its shared outdoor spaces.

Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, Stanley, Black & Decker, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company are some of the leading players dominating the Europe lawn mowers market. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, growth in technological innovations, and increase in merger and acquisitions.





Strategies Adopted by the Players in the Europe Lawn Mower Market

Several foreign players are expected to expand their footprint, which will make it increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base. Arizton estimates that international players will develop inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players. Furthermore, businesses with stronger technological and financial capabilities will introduce innovative technologies in their products. However, such initiatives will render the products and services of other competitors as obsolete even before they recover their advertising and marketing costs. Furthermore, major vendors are investing in new cost-cutting and operating efficiency initiatives, such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue and operating spending performance.

Key Vendors

ARIENS CO

Deere & Co.

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Robert Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company





Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AL-KO Gardentech

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

COBRA GARDEN

Einhell Germany AG

Emak S.p.A

Zicom

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology CO, Ltd

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

iRobot

LG Electronics

Lineatielle

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

Positecgroup

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Incorporated

The Grasshopper Company

The Kobi Company

Volta

WIPER SRL

YAMABIKO

Zipper Maschinen GmbH

ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

Product

Ride-On

Walk-Behind

Robotic





Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Electric Cordless

Electric Corded

Manual-Powered

Propane-Powered





End-User

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Manual Drive

Start Type

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start

No Start

Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Region

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Belgium Poland Switzerland Finland Austria







