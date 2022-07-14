The Europe Lawn Mower Market to Hit $12.11 Billion by 2027. Prospering Smart Cities Fueling the Market Growth - Arizton

Chicago, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, the Europe lawn mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.46% during 2022-2027. The development of green spaces and green roofs is driving the demand for innovative lawn mowing equipment across Europe. The increasing use of commercial lawn mowers in golf courses, large parks and lawns are driving the deployment of new commercial technologies in lawn mowing equipment. Thus, all these factors are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Europe Lawn Mowers Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$12.11 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$7.8 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|7.46%
|MARKET SIZE- VOLUME (2027)
|16484 thousand Units
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|LARGEST SHARE
|UK
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, and Austria
Key Insights
- The Europe lawn mowers market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.82% by volume during the forecast period. UK, Germany & France are the key markets dominating the Europe lawn mowers market.
- With sustainable practices integrated into landscapes in Europe, meaningful innovations in the space of battery technology are expected to grow more than ever. Therefore, the use of lithium-ion technologies is expected to grow at a rapid pace. Thereby supporting the demand for battery powered lawn mowers in the market.
- Walk-behind lawn mowers dominate the Europe lawn mowers market in terms of volume and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% from 2021-2027.
- The high gasoline prices in various European countries such as Norway, Finland, Iceland, and others due to the Russia and Ukraine conflict is expected to hamper the demand for gasoline-based lawn mowers in the respective markets.
- The residential segment is expected to add a revenue of $2,566.53 million in the Europe lawn mowers market during the forecast period.
- The government of various European countries are taking initiatives to boost the green cover across cities which is intended to boost the Europe’s lawn mowers industry. For instance, in 2021, Milton (a village in Austria) planned investments of more than $4 million for the construction of public parks to expand its shared outdoor spaces.
- Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, Stanley, Black & Decker, STIGA Group, and The Toro Company are some of the leading players dominating the Europe lawn mowers market. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, growth in technological innovations, and increase in merger and acquisitions.
Strategies Adopted by the Players in the Europe Lawn Mower Market
Several foreign players are expected to expand their footprint, which will make it increasingly difficult for regional vendors to compete with them, particularly in terms of technology and customer base. Arizton estimates that international players will develop inorganically in the future by acquiring regional or local players. Furthermore, businesses with stronger technological and financial capabilities will introduce innovative technologies in their products. However, such initiatives will render the products and services of other competitors as obsolete even before they recover their advertising and marketing costs. Furthermore, major vendors are investing in new cost-cutting and operating efficiency initiatives, such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue and operating spending performance.
Key Vendors
- ARIENS CO
- Deere & Co.
- Honda
- Husqvarna Group
- Kubota Corporation
- Robert Bosch
- Stanley Black & Decker
- STIGA Group
- The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGCO
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- AL-KO Gardentech
- Altoz
- AS-Motor
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- COBRA GARDEN
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak S.p.A
- Zicom
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology CO, Ltd
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- iRobot
- LG Electronics
- Lineatielle
- Makita
- Mamibot
- Masport
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
- Positecgroup
- STIHL
- SUMEC Group Corp.
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron Incorporated
- The Grasshopper Company
- The Kobi Company
- Volta
- WIPER SRL
- YAMABIKO
- Zipper Maschinen GmbH
- ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
Product
- Ride-On
- Walk-Behind
- Robotic
Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Electric Cordless
- Electric Corded
- Manual-Powered
- Propane-Powered
End-User
- Residential
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
- Manual Drive
Start Type
- Key Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
- No Start
Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Region
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Austria
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
