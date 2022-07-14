Sharps Technology Completes Acquisition of Safegard Medical Syringe Manufacturing Facility

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “STSS” and “STSSW”), an innovative medical device company offering patented, best-in-class, single use smart safety syringe products, is pleased to announce the Company completed its acquisition of Safegard Medical’s syringe manufacturing facility in Hungary.



“The acquisition of our first manufacturing facility is an important milestone in our transformation from an R&D-focused enterprise to revenue-generating commercial operations,” stated Robert Hayes, CEO of Sharps Technology. “With the acquisition now complete, with the addition of further assembly and manufacturing capacity, our team is confident we can deliver world class products to meet the strong and growing demand for smart safety syringes, a market forecasted to reach $14 billion globally by 2026.”

Production of Sharps Technology’s patented syringes, which comply with US regulatory and WHO guidelines, is anticipated to commence the end of this quarter at the newly acquired ISO-certified, CE-Mark approved, FDA-cleared facility. Under the terms of the original purchase agreement, signed in June 2020, Sharps Technology was contractually provided exclusive use of the facility for research and development prior to closing the acquisition.

Sharps Technology’s smart safety syringes are designed to eliminate accidental needlestick injuries, prevent needle reuse, and significantly reduce wasted vaccines and medicine while retaining the intuitive simplicity of traditional syringes. The Company’s expanding line of syringe products, which includes the Sharps Provensa Ultra-Low Waste™ syringes, are an attractive solution for drug companies seeking to minimize vaccine or drug waste.

Details of the transaction are available in the related Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2022.

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology, Inc. is a medical device company addressing global issues while engineering a safer future for healthcare providers and people everywhere through compassionate innovation. Sharps Provensa™ is the Company’s premier line of smart safety syringes that eliminate accidental needlestick injuries, prevent improper needle reuse, and reduce wasted medicine and vaccines—while retaining the intuitive simplicity of traditional syringes. Please visit SharpsTechnology.com to learn more.

