Green Bay Packers Matt LaFleur, Aaron Jones, & AJ Dillon Headline 2022 U.S. Venture Open

Appleton, WI, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Venture, Inc. announced Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur, joined by running backs, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, will be this year’s U.S. Venture Open guests of honor. The funds raised at the annual event, held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, aim to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

LaFleur is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. Having one of the greatest starts to a head-coaching career in NFL history, LaFleur led the Packers to three straight NFC North Championships and became the first coach in NFL history to post 13-plus wins in three straight seasons.

Joining this year’s guest of honor line-up is Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones. Jones ranks number three in the NFL in rushing touchdowns and became the first player in team history with over four-plus rushing touchdowns and six-plus receiving touchdowns in a season. Impressive on the field, Jones makes his presence known off the field as well. He launched the A&A Foundation with his twin brother Alvin. The foundation aims to make an impact in the lives of youth through charitable giving and action, from helping children with basic needs to supporting their athletic development through football camps. Last year, the Packers honored Jones by nominating him for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, recognizing an NFL player for outstanding community services activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Rounding out this year’s guest of honor trio is Green Bay Packers running back, AJ Dillon. Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Dillon quickly became a consistent force for the Packers’ offense. During his rookie season, Dillon ascended throughout the year, posting his finest performance in Week 16 rushing for a career-best 124 yards and a career-high two touchdowns on 21 carries, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to rush for 120-plus yards and two touchdowns in a game. Dillon has quickly become a fan favorite by not only putting down roots in Green Bay, being dubbed “Mayor of Door County” by coach LaFleur, but also through his heavy involvement in supporting the community through many philanthropic efforts.

Lafleur, Jones, and Dillon will make an appearance and will be interviewed at the dinner reception held for registered guests at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown.

“We’ve had the pleasure of witnessing coach LaFleur’s passion to give back,” said Greg Vandenberg, director of giving & community engagement for U.S. Venture. “His down to earth personality and desire to help others is palpable. We are thrilled to welcome him, along with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon as our guests of honor at this year's U.S. Venture Open. The fact that they will take time out of their training camp schedule to support ending poverty in Northeast Wisconsin is a testament to their character which matches their skills and abilities on the field.”

U.S. Venture Open

The U.S. Venture Open is the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. Funds from the event are held within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, and the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, with grants made to collaborating nonprofit organizations across Northeast Wisconsin. The event started in 1986 with 100 golfers and has grown to 1,200 attendees representing more than 725 partners who golf at regional courses. To donate and/or register to attend the event, visit the U.S. Venture Open website. Follow the event on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About the Basic Needs Giving Partnership

The vision of the Basic Needs Giving Partnership is to build thriving, equitable communities across Northeast Wisconsin by building on the impactful grantmaking and becoming a central hub for regional collaboration, advocacy, strategic communications, and creating places and spaces for advancing learning and the voice of those we serve. The funds raised through the U.S. Venture Open from generous corporations, family foundations, and individuals are granted to support nonprofits who collaborate and address root causes of poverty with a focus on organizations that embrace continuous improvement, social innovation, shared measurement, and equity.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of traditional and renewable energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Oil, U.S. AutoForce, Max Finkelstein, LLC, U.S. Gain, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, U.S. Petroleum Equipment, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.